5 finishes for CM Punk vs. Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing 2022 - Popular faction turns heel, invasion angle

AEW Double or Nothing is fast approaching with a stacked card. Perhaps the most hyped bout of the event will likely be the main event, CM Punk vs. Hangman Page for the world title.

With a top challenger coming in against an infallible champion, fans can expect a clash for the ages. But what's a good plot without an excellent finish?

With that said, let's look at five exciting finishes AEW may have in store for the world title clash at Double or Nothing 2022.

#5. Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega returns to exact revenge on Hangman Page

Hangman dethroned Kenny Omega before his hiatus.

Hangman Page began his reign when he defeated former tag partner and arch-rival Kenny Omega at Full Gear. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy has since decimated the likes of Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, and Lance Archer to defend his title.

CM Punk will head into Double or Nothing, looking to do what no man has done before, and dethrone Hangman Page for the AEW World Title. Could he get help from the one man who has shown he has Hangman's number? Yes, Omega lost at Full Gear, but the argument can be made that The Cleaner was battered and bruised.

Omega may return and look to assert dominance once more by costing his nemesis the title he had worked so hard to earn.

#4. A desperate Hangman Page turns heel on CM Punk

Hangman seemingly lost the psychological battle in the lead-in to Double or Nothing. This past week it appeared as though CM Punk was well and truly under his skin as the champion broke and struck his challenger to the ground.

Perhaps the aggression, mind games, and split crowd served as a teaser for things to come. Hangman Page began his reign as AEW World Champion as the biggest babyface on the roster. But as noted in Christopher Nolan's film The Dark Knight, "You either die the hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain."

Perhaps the only way Hangman can stop his reign from dying is by becoming the villain.

#3. New Japan invades All Elite Wrestling ahead of Forbidden Door

Double or Nothing is the last major stop before the collaborative event between AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling: Forbidden Door. There hasn't been much announced about the event, and it is expected that the build will start in the aftermath of the DoN.

Both promotions might get ahead of the curve with a full-blown invasion angle. Disrupting the world title match would be a surefire way of getting eyes on the Forbidden Door.

The United Empire has already made their impression on Dynamite this past week, interfering in the ROH Tag Title clash between FTR and Roppongi Vice. Could United Empire, or perhaps another faction, deny Double or Nothing a definitive conclusion and fly the New Japan flag ahead of next month's event? Fans will have to wait and find out.

#2. The Dark Order turns heel with Hangman Page as their new leader

The Dark Order celebrated with world champion Hangman Page.

Under Brodie Lee's leadership, The Dark Order represented a faction of prominence and dominance in AEW. The stable backed The Exalted One as he dethroned Cody Rhodes for the TNT Title. However, as the wrestling world mourned the unfortunate death of Lee, The Dark Order became one of the biggest babyface stables in all of wrestling.

They have formed a unique and strong bond with the AEW World Champion, lifting him when he captured the title at Full Gear. They have had their tensions, but with John Silver going to war with CM Punk in the lead-up to this event, they will still stand and fight with their Cowboy friend.

They may take this alliance one step further, ditching the lovable losers group gimmick and cementing the world champion as their new leader by interfering against CM Punk.

#1. CM Punk completes his slow-burn heel turn to take the world title

CM Punk could still be in touch with the dark side

There have been some references during his past feuds with MJF and Eddie Kingston that there is a dark side to CM Punk that is yet to emerge in AEW. Hangman has made such allusions, too, going even as far to say he is defending the entire promotion from The Cult of Personality.

It would make sense for someone like CM Punk to have played babyface on his way back to the top of professional wrestling. We have already seen the title corrupt his mind as he turned heel as WWE and ROH Champion.

Punk has said nothing will stop him from being the AEW Champion, and he might just be hinting at crossing the line during the title bout.

Edited by Angana Roy