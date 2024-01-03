5 former AEW stars who could appear at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

WWE's next premium live event, Royal Rumble 2024, is around the corner. It is the perfect stage to introduce several former AEW stars to the roster as part of the annual battle royal matches.

In this list, we will look at five former AEW stars who could make an appearance at Royal Rumble. Interestingly, all of them have been a part of WWE in some capacity during their careers.

#5 Brandi Rhodes could infuse some energy into the women's roster of WWE

The women's roster of WWE is stacked, but there is always room for more. One great addition to the division would be RAW Superstar Cody Rhodes' wife, Brandi Rhodes. Brandi worked in the Stamford-based company as a ring announcer before plying her trade in other top promotions like ROH and AEW.

Brandi has wrestling experience and would be an impressive inclusion in the women's Royal Rumble match. She has been a polarizing figure in the industry for years. Hence, the former All Elite Wrestling Chief Brand Officer could kickstart a significant feud immediately upon her arrival.

#4 Shawn Spears might bring his experience to the men's Royal Rumble match

Shawn Spears was among the wrestlers who signed with AEW immediately after its inception in 2019. Following a stellar run, he recently announced his exit from the Tony Khan-led company and hinted about reverting to his Perfect 10 gimmick from NXT.

Spears would be the perfect candidate to add a surprise element to the Royal Rumble match. Returning in his Perfect 10 avatar, the veteran could eliminate some stars to start his run on a high note.

#3 Vickie Guerrero could be a nostalgic hit in the women's Royal Rumble bout

If there's one female WWE personality who has an immediate recall value, it's Vickie Guerrero. She is widely remembered by fans for her unique promos as the general manager of SmackDown.

The former AEW personality has it in her to spend some entertaining minutes in the ring and join any ongoing feuds. Imagine the 'Excuse me!' chant interrupting the proceedings of the multi-woman contest.

#2 Ex-AEW wrestler QT Marshall should be able to get things going at Royal Rumble 2024

QT Marshall's unique skillset will likely get him a spot on any roster in the world, but it's WWE where the veteran will prosper. Marshall is relatively unknown to the mainstream WWE audience, but he could shine while working with some top stars in the men's Royal Rumble contest.

Marshall was with AEW from 2019 to 2022, actively contributing to the company's success. Hence, he could be a valuable addition to WWE's backstage team while being an in-ring competitor.

#1 Andrade El Idolo could do good by returning home to WWE at Royal Rumble

Andrade El Idolo has proven himself to be a solid worker, both in WWE and All Elite Wrestling. He recently exited the Jacksonville-based company, and many believe he could return to the Triple H-run promotion soon.

Given his in-ring prowess, Andrade could be part of the Royal Rumble match somewhere in the middle and dominate the proceedings for a while.