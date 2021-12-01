5 AEW stars who might never return to WWE again

With AEW barreling ahead to compete against WWE's mainstream popularity, a number of WWE big shots have switched loyalties to Tony Khan's Promotion. This served AEW very well, as already established faces gave the start-up the much needed legitimacy it required. Many wrestlers who were not in the spotlight in WWE also found major success in AEW. After collecting the love of the audience, it is quite obvious that many of these performers would rather not go back to WWE again.

These are 5 of the All Elites that are very unlikely to go back to WWE.

# CM Punk is very unlikely to enter WWE again

After a 7 year break, CM Punk broke the charts when he made his entry in AEW. Ever since his debut, The Best in the World has been on a roll. his bookings have all gotten the biggest reactions out of the crowd. All worries about him being rusty were put to rest after his first match with Darby Allin.

After his rather unpleasant exit from WWE, Vince McMahon will be hard pressed to acquire the Second City Saint back again. In a podcast with Colt Cobana, CM Punk talked at length about how he was not happy with WWE's management.

After all this bad blood between Punk and WWE, it seems next to impossible that The Best in the World would leave and go back to his roots.

