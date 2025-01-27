5 former WWE stars currently associated with AEW who would be perfect to win the 2025 Royal Rumble

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble is just around the corner and fans are excited as the Road to WrestleMania will kick off in a few days. The last few Royal Rumbles have been very unpredictable. Cody Rhodes emerged victorious in the last two events and faced Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania both times.

Among many Royal Rumble winners over the past few years, Cope is the only AEW star who has won the match. Many former WWE stars have become All Elite in the past five years. Like Cope, there are many stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion who could win the Royal Rumble match if they were signed to the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Let's look at five AEW stars who could win the Royal Rumble if they were still in WWE:

#5. Samoa Joe could have brought his star power to the Royal Rumble

The Samoan Submission Machine has always been one of the top wrestlers in the world. After being booked strong on the NXT brand, he failed to carry forward the momentum to the main roster. He then left the global sports entertainment juggernaut and is currently presented as a powerhouse in AEW.

If Samoa Joe stayed in the global sports entertainment juggernaut, he could have been pushed to the moon under Triple H's creative direction. He would also be a great pick as the Royal Rumble winner as he could have drawn many eyes to WrestleMania's main event.

#4. Toni Storm could win the Women's Royal Rumble match

The Timeless star became one of the most popular stars of AEW since her gimmick change in 2023. She is already a three-time AEW Women's World Champion and will look to capture it for the fourth time when she faces Maria May at Grand Slam Australia. In WWE, she was presented as a rookie.

If Toni Storm debuted in the Stamford-based promotion as Timeless, she would become a huge hit and could even win the Royal Rumble. Her involvement in the world title picture would be a great refreshment in the women's division.

#3. Swerve Strickland could have lit the WrestleMania stage on fire

The former AEW World Champion had a great 2024. He carried the 'Dynasty era' and restored the prestige of the AEW World Title in just a few months. Swerve Strickland elevated himself to the main level in AEW after WWE failed to capitalize on him.

If Strickland returns to the company, the Stamford-based promotion could fix their mistake by making him the Royal Rumble winner. Similar to his All In 2024 match against Bryan Danielson, he could put on a stellar show against any bonafide star or veteran in WrestleMania's main event.

#2. Mercedes Mone could have been at the top of the women's roster once again

The reigning TBS Champion was already an established star in the global sports entertainment juggernaut. During her time in the promotion, she was a multi-champion but stars like Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and Nikki Bella were given main spots. The female roster is utilized much better currently under Triple H's creative leadership.

Mercedes Mone returning as the CEO and not as The Boss in the Stamford-based promotion should instantly cement her legacy as a main eventer. If she was present in WWE right now, fans would want her to win the Royal Rumble.

The new improved Mercedes would certainly become one of the biggest attractions of the pay-per-view.

#1. Jon Moxley could have headlined WWE WrestleMania against his Shield brethren

The current AEW World Champion has been the standard bearer of the company for five years. He redefined the art of pro wrestling and brought many eyes to the new product. While he was a massive star in WWE too, his character never did justice to his skills.

The Death Rider would be a top contender for winning the Royal Rumble if he was present in WWE today. He could also recapture the WWE Title in the main event of WrestleMania and fulfill the prophecy by headlining the Grandest Stage of them All.

He could also have faced one of his Shield brethren Seth Rollins or Roman Reigns in a grand bout.

It will be interesting to see if these five stars ever go to the Stamford-based promotion and win the Royal Rumble in the future.

