×
Create
Notifications

5 free agents that could debut on AEW Dynamite tonight - Former WWE world champion, top indie tag team

The wrestling free agent pool has never been this stacked
The wrestling free agent pool has never been this stacked
Max Everett
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 03, 2022 12:42 AM IST
Listicle

It's Wednesday night, and you know what that means. AEW Dynamite tonight promises a stacked card including the long-awaited CM Punk vs MJF grudge match, a title defense, and an in-ring debut.

Brody King continues his path of destruction tonight as part of the House of Black tandem with Malakai Black. There's also the AEW debut of Brian Kendrick, who recently departed WWE. Kendrick will stand opposite former world champion Jon Moxley on the Purveyor of Violence's return tour.

In his #AEW debut, @mrbriankendrick will face the toughest of tests tomorrow night on #AEWDynamiteLIVE @ 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork when he goes one-on-one with former AEW World Champion @JonMoxley!Jon Moxley vs Brian Kendrick tomorrow night LIVE on Wednesday Night Dynamite! https://t.co/0qZsAj2lPA

But nothing pops the fans quite as efficiently as an unannounced arrival. You can look no further than to last week's appearance of Danhausen for evidence of a surprise debut capturing its audience.

So what could Tony Khan and AEW have up their sleeve tonight? Fans are hungry for shocking moments in wrestling, and even with an already stacked card, the hope will always be for more. Let's take a look at five possible stars who could rear their heads tonight on Dynamite.

#5. The Briscoes

Somebody definitely should book it. I’m sure The Briscoes need the money. @TheJimCornette only thing now is for you to pick a side… twitter.com/TheJimCornette…

Much like Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a clash between former AEW tag champs FTR and former GCW tag champs the Briscoes seems inevitable. The two teams have been going at each other consistently on social media, with the Briscoes even going so far as to tag Tony Khan in some of their retorts.

FTR's aspiration to reign atop tag team wrestling has seen them face such opponents as WWE Hall of Famers the Rock N Roll Express. It serves as no surprise that they would look to challenge one of the best tag teams circulating the waters outside the major promotions of North America.

The Briscoes have been linked with AEW since the end of last year, and would prove to be top additions to an already stacked division of megastars and homegrown prospects.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

1 / 3 NEXT
Edited by Jacob Terrell
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी