5 free agents that could debut on AEW Dynamite tonight - Former WWE world champion, top indie tag team

It's Wednesday night, and you know what that means. AEW Dynamite tonight promises a stacked card including the long-awaited CM Punk vs MJF grudge match, a title defense, and an in-ring debut.

Brody King continues his path of destruction tonight as part of the House of Black tandem with Malakai Black. There's also the AEW debut of Brian Kendrick, who recently departed WWE. Kendrick will stand opposite former world champion Jon Moxley on the Purveyor of Violence's return tour.

But nothing pops the fans quite as efficiently as an unannounced arrival. You can look no further than to last week's appearance of Danhausen for evidence of a surprise debut capturing its audience.

So what could Tony Khan and AEW have up their sleeve tonight? Fans are hungry for shocking moments in wrestling, and even with an already stacked card, the hope will always be for more. Let's take a look at five possible stars who could rear their heads tonight on Dynamite.

#5. The Briscoes

Much like Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a clash between former AEW tag champs FTR and former GCW tag champs the Briscoes seems inevitable. The two teams have been going at each other consistently on social media, with the Briscoes even going so far as to tag Tony Khan in some of their retorts.

FTR's aspiration to reign atop tag team wrestling has seen them face such opponents as WWE Hall of Famers the Rock N Roll Express. It serves as no surprise that they would look to challenge one of the best tag teams circulating the waters outside the major promotions of North America.

The Briscoes have been linked with AEW since the end of last year, and would prove to be top additions to an already stacked division of megastars and homegrown prospects.

