Possible update on identity of Tony Khan's 'dream signing' in AEW - Reports

AEW had a successful 2021 in terms of big signings, but it looks like 2022 could get even bigger if the latest reports from Dave Meltzer are any indication.

For those unaware, Tony Khan has recently teased a potential 'dream signing' coming over to AEW sooner rather than later. His statement sparked a massive buzz on social media, with fans and veterans alike speculating about the prospect of seeing the hottest free agents join the already-stacked All Elite Wrestling roster.

While speaking during Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that Jeff Hardy is a widely expected name to sign with the promotion.

Furthermore, the wrestling journalist named The Briscoes, who even teased initiating a feud with FTR following their confrontation at the Final Battle event:

"Now it could be a bunch of different people. But yeah, he's [Tony Khan] claiming there's a big signing. I mean, look, I think we all expect Jeff Hardy, you know that's like an expectation, but there's so many people between everybody from ROH being gone. I'm surprised that we haven't seen the Briscoes. I think we've mentioned this before. They shot the angle a couple of weeks ago. I thought the Briscoes should be doing a run on FTR in like a week or two later, you know, we've had several weeks," said Dave Meltzer.

Meltzer then listed out names like Bandido, Dragon Lee, Keith Lee, Johnny Gargano, and other free agents who could receive calls from Tony Khan:

"But there's so many good wrestlers that are out there between Bandido and Dragon Lee and Keith Lee and Shane Strickland and Johnny Gargano, you know, Shawn Strickland. There's just like, so much talent out there that they could bring in. So, I don't know, you know, Jonathan Gresham. Pretty much everyone that was in ROH is a free agent. So it'll be interesting to see, who they choose and who they don't choose."

Just like the AEW roster, the free-agent list seems pretty over-loaded, thanks to WWE for releasing well-established names last year. CM Punk and Bryan Danielson were notable signings for AEW in 2021.

So it will be interesting to see which stars Tony Khan brings into the fold this year to bolster the roster.

Tony Khan recently announced the signing of Jake Atlas in AEW

Tony Khan officially welcomed Jake Atlas to AEW's roster after the latter impressed the owner during his tryout match against Serpentico at last week's Dark tapings.

Atlas will have an uphill task later this week when he faces Adam Cole on Rampage. A match between the two former NXT stars will likely be delightful to watch for wrestling fans.

