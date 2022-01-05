AEW Owner Tony Khan announces the signing of 27-year old former WWE Superstar

Tony Khan has officially announced Jake Atlas as the newest acquisition to the AEW roster.

Jake Atlas recently defeated Serpentico on his debut, following which Tony Khan came out to shake his hands, thus greeting him into the promotion unofficially. The bout between the two men at Dark was aired on the company's official YouTube channel this week.

Taking to Twitter today, AEW's head honcho congratulated Atlas for making an impressive mark on his tryout match. Furthermore, Tony Khan officially welcomed Jake Atlas to the men's roster.

You can check out Mr. Khan's tweet below:

"Congratulations on winning your tryout match last night, Jake Atlas! What a great @AEW debut, and now @kennymarquez, I’ll see you Tomorrow night in Newark at the debut of #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork! Safe travels, and…Welcome to the team! #JakeAtlas is All Elite!" Tony Khan wrote.

Atlas, shortly after he was released from his WWE contract back in August, decided to hang up his boots from pro wrestling, citing mental health concerns. However, the 27-year old star soon reversed his decision after arriving at the Dark tapings on December 28, 2021.

It seems as though he has rekindled his passion for pro wrestling. The company is now advertising Atlas' second match on Rampage this week, though an opponent is yet to be announced.

AEW President Tony Khan has also signed Mercedes Martinez

Jake Atlas isn't the only former WWE Superstar who has joined Tony Khan's company recently. Mercedes Martinez, who was also let go in the same string of releases as Atlas, shockingly returned on Dynamite: New Year's Smash last week.

Martinez interfered during the high-stakes semi-final of the TBS tournament between Jade Cargill and Thunder Rosa. She showed up out of nowhere to cost Rosa her match against Cargill and a chance to become the inaugural TBS Champion.

Soon after, Tony Khan announced her as the newest addition to the women's roster. Martinez took to Twitter to express her gratitude for inking a deal with the company:

"The hustle/grind never stops! Blessed, humbled & READY to be UNLEASHED! Thank u @TonyKhan @AEW To everyone that believes in me & what I can bring to wrestling. Cheer, boo, hate, love me...but RESPECT ME & what I continue to bring to this business. #RUGGEDandTHUGGED#OGBADASS," tweeted Mercedes Martinez.

Also Read Article Continues below

Both Atlas and Martinez are welcoming additions to the roster, and it will be interesting to see how the company utilizes them moving forward.

Hear legendary pro wrestler Dutch Mantell's take on the Swole - Tony Khan situation right here.

Edited by Arjun