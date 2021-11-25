5 friends of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in AEW

AEW has pulled in a few WWE legends over the past couple of years. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is one superstar the company most likely has its eyes on at all times.

The Rock is one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry today. His star power is unlike any other, and one appearance from him could spike a company's ratings to new heights. Even if The Great One appears in AEW for a short promo, it will help solidify the promotion as one of the top ones in the industry.

AEW has a few top names who are good friends with The Rock behind the scenes. The Great One's inner circle's bonds could bring him to the company in the future.

With that being said, take a look at the five AEW stars who are friends with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in real-life.

#5. AEW commentator and coach Mark Henry is good friends with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

It's no secret that AEW star Mark Henry is one of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's closest friends. He has praised Johnson whenever he's got a chance and looked out for him early in his career.

The Rock didn't have any money or a place to stay when he first came into WWE. Henry was kind enough to offer him a place to stay and helped him out in his early years. In an interview, the now-AEW star opened up about looking out for The Rock early on.

“When he came here [WWE], he didn’t have two nickels to rub together. I had an apartment in Stamford and I told him like ‘Man, I got extra room in my apartment, you can just move in with me.’ He was like ‘Man, I don’t have no money to pay you,’ but I was like ‘look, you’re going to get some money, don’t worry about it. Pay me back when you get it,’” Henry said

The two started getting very close together, and The Rock used to help Henry get up for work and train with him. They also worked together on-screen and were prominent in the Nation of Domination.

“We got along real good [as roommates] because he put his headphones on when he went to sleep, then knock on my door – because I didn’t use to set an alarm,” Henry added.

The two men have remained friends ever since their early years. Henry is now a commentator on AEW and could influence Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to appear on the promotion someday.

