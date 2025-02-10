5 Last-minute matches that could be added to AEW Grand Slam Australia this week

AEW Grand Slam Australia has been one of the much-awaited events by fans. The show has been well-built over the past month. While many confused it with a pay-per-view, it was made clear that the event would be a TV special. The first match announced was between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay against Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita.

Also, four more matches have been officially announced. Kazuchika Okada will defend his Continental Championship against Buddy Matthews, while Mariah May will put her AEW Women's World Championship on the line against 'Timeless' Toni Storm. Furthermore, the Death Riders will face Jay White and Cope. The most recently announced match was between Mercedes Mone and Harley Cameron for the TBS Championship.

Along with the above matches, various exciting feuds in the Jacksonville-based promotion are happening right now. Tony Khan may add a few more matches to the card, as several heated feuds are at their peak. Let's take a look at some of the bouts that could be added to the Grand Slam Australia show in a couple of days.

Trending

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

#5. MJF vs. Jeff Jarrett

The former AEW World Champion has disrespected several wrestling veterans in recent weeks. He recently insulted Jeff Jarrett, Dustin Rhodes, and the late great Owen Hart on Dynamite. MJF took shots at Double J after he failed in his quest to capture the AEW World Championship.

Tensions rose high between MJF and Dustin Rhodes on last week's Dynamite and as a result, they will face each other this Wednesday. Jeff Jarrett might return to assist his friend Dustin on Dynamite. Later, Jarrett could challenge Friedman for Grand Slam Australia this Saturday.

#4. Samoa Joe vs. Christian Cage

For months, The Patriarchy has been ambushing Hook during Samoa Joe's absence. However, the tables turned when The Samoan Submission Machine returned to Maximum Carnage Dynamite last month and took action against them.

Expand Tweet

Last week, Hook and Samoa were in search of Christian Cage. Although they didn't find him, the duo attacked Kip Sabian and Nick Wayne backstage. Joe and Cage could throw hands at each other this Wednesday, and later, their match could be made official.

#3. Max Caster vs. Hangman Page

The Best Wrestler Alive recently announced a series of open challenges after his separation from Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn. However, that might not have been the best plan, as during his first open challenge, Caster was squashed by the returning RUSH.

Expand Tweet

Last Wednesday, he bumped into the furious Cowboy, who then followed him several times during the show. Recently, Caster is set to appear on Dynamite for another open challenge. After the match, Max might run into Hangman Page once again and eventually set up their fight for Grand Slam Australia.

#2. Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet: Part II

The Realest star faced Ricochet in the main event of the recent Dynamite. The highly acclaimed match featured both stars showcasing impressive character work. Fans also applauded the One and Only's recent heel work. Shockingly, the latter defeated Swerve Strickland, which many did not expect.

After their bout, they collided again at DEFY Wrestling last weekend, where Ricochet narrowly escaped from the former AEW World Champion. Their going after each other indicates that the feud is still far from over. The perfect place for their rematch could be Grand Slam Australia.

#1. The Hurt Syndicate vs. The Gunns - AEW World Tag Team Championship

Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin defeated The Private Party for the AEW World Tag Team Championships a couple of weeks ago. In the latest edition of Dynamite, they received a challenge from the returning duo of Austin and Colten Gunn. The Hurt Syndicate accepted the challenge, and they will compete this week.

Expand Tweet

During their match this Wednesday, if the Gunns pull off an upset and defeat the newly crowned champions, Bobby and Shelton might request a rematch at Grand Slam Australia. The latter duo could then reclaim the titles at the event.

It will be interesting to see if any other matches get added to the mega Australia event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback