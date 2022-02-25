5 Luchadors we'd love to see in AEW

AEW currently has one of the finest high-flying rosters. Whether we're talking about the pedal-to-the-metal speed of Rey Fenix or the heights Dante Martin soars to in virtually every match, AEW is a place for fast-paced, high-flying cruiserweight wrestlers.

While the athletic ability of the Young Bucks or Sammy Guevera are nothing to shy away from, some of AEW's finest wrestlers come from a luchador background. Together, the two are responsible for some of the greatest moments in AEW match history, including their several unforgettable matches against the Young Bucks.

Seeing how fantastic the Lucha Brothers' run in AEW has been so far, the company could do with hiring a few more luchador wrestlers to further build their roster.

Here are 5 veteran luchador wrestlers we'd love to one day see compete in All Elite Wrestling

#5. Gran Metalik signs to AEW

Gran Metalik signing to WWE was a huge deal back in 2016. He'd previously made a name for himself as a talented performer in NJPW and CMLL. A somewhat younger wrestler at the time, it was expected that big things awaited Gran Metalik, especially as part of WWE's newly reformed Cruiserweight Division.

Unfortunately, Gran Metalik was one of the many wrestlers who lost on WWE's roster at the time. Failing to be properly utilized, he was infrequently seen on TV. He had very few matches during the last couple months of his time within the company. Having been granted his release from WWE in November of last year, Metalik would do extraordinary well appearing in AEW, hopefully in the near-future.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Brandon Nell