5 Matches for a dream AEW X WWE Forbidden Door event

Every year, AEW joins forces with top promotions like NJPW, CMLL, and STARDOM to present Forbidden Door, an exciting event that features the best wrestlers from several different companies. Over the years, several unforgettable matches have taken place at the cross-promotional pay-per-view.Fans often speculate about the possibility of WWE and AEW collaborating to host a joint event. As the two biggest promotions in the United States, the companies have some of the best and most popular pro wrestlers on their respective rosters.If Tony Khan and Triple H could put aside the spirit of competition for one night, the audience could get to see an incredible night of pro wrestling, filled with exhilarating in-ring action and moments that would last a lifetime. In this article, let's look at five dream matches that could take place at a dream WWE X AEW Forbidden Door scenario.#5. Gunther could lock horns with Konosuke TakeshitaIn the past two years, Konosuke Takeshita has climbed up the ranks in AEW. The Alpha has delivered some exceptional performances against the likes of Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, and Bandido, establishing himself as one of the finest in-ring performers in the promotion.It would be intriguing to see how Takeshita fares in a bout with Gunther. While the Japanese star is known for his hard-hitting combat style, The Ring General has made a living for himself by bruising chests and snapping limbs of his opponents.A battle between Takeshita's brutal elbow strikes and Gunther's damaging chops would be a sight to behold. The squared circle is sacred to the Ring General, and The Alpha's performance could decide if he is worthy to step into the presence of the reigning World Heavyweight Champion.It could turn out to be one of the most physical matches in pro wrestling history, where both stars could tear each other apart. Konosuke Takeshita might consider keeping the Don Callis Family backstage, as a dream bout like this should be devoid of any interferences.#4. CM Punk vs. Kenny Omega could finally happenCM Punk's controversial exit from AEW remains one of the biggest moments of this era of pro wrestling. However, The Best in the World's departure put a hold on arguably the most awaited match in the history of the promotion forever.A clash between CM Punk and Kenny Omega would have been one for ages. AEW could have made a lot of money by blurring the lines between reality and fiction, particularly with the two stars who don't see eye-to-eye in real life.If AEW and WWE can join forces, a match between Omega and Punk must become a reality. A bout of this caliber could easily headline any pay-per-view.While the Chicago native is known for breathing fire on the mic, Omega could also hold his own on the stick. The duo can put on an incredible in-ring classic that could keep the fans on the edge of their seats.#3. AJ Styles and Will Ospreay must collide at an AEW X WWE crossoverWill Ospreay and AJ Styles are no strangers to each other. The Aerial Assassin has admitted on several occasions that The Phenomenal One paved the way for young wrestlers like him.The Commonwealth Kingpin is in the prime of his career at the moment. Meanwhile, Styles continues to be excellent inside the squared circle, even at the age of 48. A cross-promotional pay-per-view between WWE and AEW must feature a bout between the two sensational in-ring performers.It would be a test for Ospreay, who would have to prove his worth against his highly experienced mentor. Meanwhile, The Phenomenal One would be eager to show that he can still keep up with the young guns in the ring.It would be a collision of two generations of high-flying pro wrestling. Although the two wrestlers did face each other in 2015, the stakes would be much higher if the duo clashed again in the near future.#2. Toni Storm and Becky Lynch could put on a dream matchToni Storm has been the face of the AEW Women's division for the past two years. The Timeless Superstar is known for her exceptional character work and extraordinary in-ring performances.The New Zealand-born star has a knack for telling compelling stories, no matter who her opponent is. The reigning AEW Women's World Champion would love to lock horns with Becky Lynch, who has been the cornerstone of the WWE women's division over the past seven years.Similar to Storm, Lynch is also known for her versatility as a performer. The Man could be a loudmouth heel who backs up his words with actions. However, Big Time Becks also excels as a charismatic babyface who fans love to cheer for.Fans would be delighted to see an interaction between the two stars, who play two vastly different characters. It would not be too surprising if the duo ends up stealing the show if an AEW X WWE crossover ever becomes a reality.#1. Roman Reigns and Hangman Page could go to warRoman Reigns has carried the WWE on his back for the past decade. Meanwhile, Hangman Page has emerged as the main character of All Elite Wrestling.Since turning heel in 2020, Reigns has fully embraced his arrogant side. The OTC excels in the role of a condescending villain who decimates his opponents with brute force and clever tactics.Hangman Page, on the other hand, has gone through a difficult journey over the past few years to become the biggest babyface in the Jacksonville-based promotion. While he prefers to fight fairly, the Anxious Millennial Cowboy could easily bring out his violent side whenever the situation demands it.Triple H and Tony Khan must pit Reigns and Hangman against one another if they agree to host an event. After demolishing Jon Moxley in their recent bouts, it would be fascinating to see if The Cowboy could topple another Shield member in a dream encounter.