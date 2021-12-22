5 matches Kenny Omega should have when he returns

Former AEW champion Kenny Omega was last seen in AEW a few days after his defeat at AEW All Out, "The Collector" will definitely make a triumphant return when cleared.

According to Dave Meltzer, Omega has been wrestling with multiple injuries for quite some time.

"Omega has been wrestling with a knee, shoulder and abdominal injuries while also suffering from a hernia" - Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio.

Omega being able to wrestle with all those injuries is a testament to why he can confidently call himself the "God of Pro Wrestling". With all his fantastic matches in AEW, Omega was not even at 100%. We have so much left to see in his performances.

Kenny Omega will likely be out for quite some time so he can fully recover from his injuries. In the meantime, let's speculate about some great matches he could have when he inevitably returns.

5. Kenny Omega vs Adam Page remach

The most obvious match would be a rematch against Adam Page. While the match itself was brilliant, Kenny Omega was nowhere near 100% strength. The mere fact that he could pull off a match like that with all his injuries is a wonder of its own.

To put their feud to rest (for now), fans need to see Kenny Omega at full strength going up against Adam Page. Whether or not Hangman improves and reaches Omega's level during this downtime is something we'll have to wait and see.

Adam Page has only had one title defense that ended in a no contest. At this stage he's still very early in his reign. Regardless, Kenny Omega is due a second reign, and taking the belt back from Hangman might be the most triumphant return.

Edited by Roxanne Smith