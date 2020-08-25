5 Men who should be the next AEW TNT Champion

Last Saturday on AEW Dynamite, Mr. Brodie Lee defeated Cody for the AEW TNT championship. This ended Cody's 91-day reign, who won the belt in a tournament when it was first introduced. Cody's run with the belt will surely be remembered fondly as he established the belt's credibility with a number of strong championship defenses during his run of weekly open challenges.

While the new champion could mean wholesale changes in the the way the TNT title is utilized, in many ways things will remain as they are. AEW is unlikely to allow the title to change hands quickly give they are still working on establishing its credibility and hopefully the weekly open challenges are here to stay, too.

It may be a while before AEW sees its third TNT Champion but, theoretically at least, we could only be one match away. Here are five members of the AEW roster who seem like the best fit to win the TNT Championship at the conclusion of Brodie Lee's reign.

#5 MJF for AEW TNT Champion?

MJF is next in line to challenge for Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship

MJF might seem an odd choice at first given that he is currently the No. 1 contender for Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship. While this is true, he will be a heavy underdog in that match and it doesn't seem likely that he will be in the World title picture for long.

That is not to say MJF is not an immense talent. His elite mic skills and underrated in-ring ability are becoming increasingly evident each week. The fact that he is being trusted to compete for the World title shows just how much faith AEW has in the young man.

With Mr. Brodie Lee expected to carry the title for a couple of months at least, that would give plenty of time for MJF to fall out of contention for Moxley's belt and rebuild himself into a contender for Lee's. MJF could weasel his way to a victory over the bigger man and begin a dastardly run with the TNT Championship, in much the same way The Honky Tonk Man did with the WWE Intercontinental title.