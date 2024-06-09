5 mistakes Tony Khan must avoid if Ricochet joins AEW

Ricochet's WWE contract is allegedly up in the upcoming summer. If recent reports are to go by, The One and Only may take his talents to AEW once his deal with WWE ends.

After years of underutilization in WWE, a wrestling-centric environment like All Elite Wrestling could be the perfect environment for the former WWE United States Champion to regain his lost mojo. However, Tony Khan should remain very careful with Ricochet's booking if he joins the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Several ex-WWE talents arrived in AEW with promise, only to find themselves with no direction soon after their debut. In this article, let's take a look at 5 mistakes Tony Khan must not commit if the former Prince Puma signs with All Elite Wrestling.

#5. Thrusting the talented high-flyer in a feud with Will Ospreay right away

The current AEW International Champion, Will Ospreay, has a storied history with Ricochet. Before The Future of the Flight signed with WWE, the two exciting performers had some insane encounters on the indie circuit, filled with breathtaking action and awe-inspiring maneuvers.

If Ricochet were to end up in AEW, a match against The Aerial Assassin seems inevitable. However, Tony Khan should refrain from pitting the former WWE Intercontinental Champion against Ospreay right after his debut.

If given the right buildup, Ospreay vs. Ricochet could be the main event of any top pay-per-view. With neither star ready to take a loss right now, thrusting the debuting star into a feud against The Commonwealth Kingpin will be a wrong move.

#4. Not giving The Future of the Flight a chance on the mic

Ricochet addressing the fans

Many fans feel that despite his consistent in-ring performances, Ricochet failed to move up the ranks in WWE due to a significant lack of opportunities on the mic. While the former WWE Speed Champion has not always had a strong promo game, he was never allowed to properly express himself on the mic either.

Promos are essential for a wrestling star to develop a genuine connection with the audience, no matter how gifted he is in the ring. If Tony Khan does not provide Ricochet with proper time on the microphone, The Highlight of the Night may suffer the same fate as he did in the Stamford-based promotion.

#3. Keeping Ricochet off television for too long will be a bad booking decision

Tony Khan is often criticized for keeping newly signed talents off television for a long time. From Miro to Andrade El Idolo, several promising stars suffered from a lack of proper exposure in All Elite Wrestling.

After a few good programs on television, multiple talented wrestlers had to sit on the sidelines for an extended period because the AEW creative had no plans for them.

Having a generational star like Ricochet on his roster, Tony Khan cannot afford to show inconsistency in booking The Future of the Flight. To develop a connection with the AEW audience, The One and Only must be featured prominently on Dynamite and Collision, without being relegated to a secondary show like AEW Rampage.

#2. Tony Khan should not put The One and Only in a stable

With Tony Khan signing new talents almost every month, All Elite Wrestling currently boasts a very large roster. To ensure TV time for all stars, the Jaguars' owner often puts multiple talents together in a stable.

While booking a captivating solo performer like Ricochet, Khan should refrain from pairing him with other talents on the roster. A possible entry into a faction would significantly hold back The One and Only, who thrives better as a singles star.

The limelight should always remain on The Human Highlight Reel for him to succeed under AEW’s banner.

#5. Keeping WWE's Resident Superhero away from The Elite will be a mistake

With The Elite running rampant in AEW currently, standing up to the group's tyranny will be Ricochet's perfect introduction to the AEW audience. After ruling over the promotion for over three months, The New Elite will not appreciate an outsider's interference in their internal matters.

With Darby Allin out of the equation, the former Prince Puma could be his most suitable replacement in Team AEW. Going up against the cocky EVPs will generate immense babyface support for WWE’s Resident Superhero.

It would be a huge missed opportunity if Tony Khan decides to keep the 35-year-old star away from The Elite post his arrival in AEW.

