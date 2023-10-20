5 moments from Sting's WWE run AEW fans totally forgot about

At AEW Revolution 2024, Sting will wrestle for the final time. The WWE Hall of Famer announced his pending retirement on the October 18 edition of Dynamite, stating that despite nothing ever being certain about his career, this one decision most certainly is.

The Icon's run in All Elite Wrestling has been cited as one of the best of his career, as he has consistently left people amazed at the fact that he can still perform at such a high level, even though he has wrestled over five different decades.

One thing that Sting's run in AEW has achieved is it has completely wiped the dreadful memory of his WWE tenure out of people's minds. However, there are still a few things about his time in World Wrestling Entertainment that are often forgotten about, and here are five of those things.

#5. His nickname

When you think of Sting, some people will think of him as "The Surfer" or "The Crow," but the most consistent nickname of his career is, of course, "The Icon." However, WWE decided to go in a different direction when he debuted at Survivor Series 2014.

Rather than calling by the many names that WCW, TNA, and even NJPW called him over the years, WWE decided to call him "The Vigilante" due to the fact that he screwed The Authority out of a victory at the show he debuted at. It's safe to say that name didn't catch on as well as WWE may have hoped, and AEW has called him "The Icon" ever since he debuted in 2020.

#4. Triple H brought Sting to WWE

Sting's in-ring debut for WWE came at WrestleMania 31 in 2015 against Triple H, a match that no one really understood why it was happening since the only person people wanted The Icon to face was The Undertaker. So, WWE had to make some sense of it.

Their solution was, in the storyline at least, Triple H was the one who brought him to the company. Why did he bring him to the company? Because he hated WCW, and there is arguably no one more closely associated with WCW than The Icon. At least their match at WrestleMania had some decent pops.

#3. Sting was confronted by Bo Dallas the night after WrestleMania 31

After being defeated by Triple H in a booking decision that people are still puzzled about to this day, The Icon took to the microphone the night after WrestleMania to admit that, even though he was beaten, he was just happy to say he had performed on the grandest stage in sports entertainment.

He was then confronted by, of all people, Bo Dallas, who claimed that when he was a child, The Icon painted Bo's face so they could look like each other. However, Dallas then said that Sting lost his legacy at WrestleMania and that if he wanted to get back to the top, he needed to 'Bo-Lieve.' Dallas was then hit by a Scorpion Death Drop, and the two never crossed paths again.

#2. He once wrestled two matches in one night!

Seeing the WWE Hall of Famer wrestle is usually a treat reserved for the biggest stages or the fiercest of rivalries, but on the September 14, 2015, edition of Monday Night Raw, The Icon had his working boots on as he wrestled two matches in one night.

In order to build up his match with Seth Rollins at the Night of Champions pay-per-view that took place six days later, WWE wanted to give Sting a warm-up match against The Big Show. But when that match ended in a disqualification, a tag team match for later on in the night was booked as Sting and John Cena took on Big Show and Rollins. Amazingly, these were the only two victories The Icon picked up in his WWE career.

#1. His first WWE appearance technically didn't happen at Survivor Series 2014

For all of the things that are forgotten about Sting's run in WWE, everyone will remember the reaction he got when he arrived at Survivor Series 2014. However, this wasn't technically his first appearance for the company.

In April 2014, the wrestling world was stunned to learn that The Ultimate Warrior had passed away. Warrior and Sting were a tag team known as The Blade Runners during their early years in the business, meaning that there weren't many people more qualified to talk about Warrior than The Icon.

This led to a special documentary being produced after Warrior's death that aired on the WWE Network, which featured Sting being interviewed. This became The Icon's first appearance in a WWE-produced product that wasn't archive footage, meaning that all the people in attendance at Survivor Series may have seen him live for the first time, but he had been on TV before that night.

What else did you forget about The Icon's run in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below!

