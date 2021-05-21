5 observations from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (May 19th, 2021)

AEW Dynamite featured the continuation of major storylines and a couple of twists as we head toward their signature event, Double or Nothing, on May 30th.

Coming down the home stretch towards their next pay-per-view, the biggest draw will be the ultimate showdown between The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle, as the two factions have plenty at stake.

However, there are a few other twists and turns on the AEW roller coaster right now. Let's take a look at some of the things that stuck out about this week's episode:

#1 AEW is marketing Jade Cargill perfectly

While the former basketball star is beautiful and clearly has amazing athletic ability, she's also very green in terms of her in-ring skills. Jade Cargill's getting better at cutting promos, which is something she struggled with early on, as well.

AEW clearly sees they have a potential diamond on their hands if they bring her along slowly, and the use of her character as the most highly sought-after free agent is brilliant. It shields her from being over-exposed yet still builds her luster as she continues to sharpen her skills.

#2 Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston are ridiculously over and should get a run with the AEW Tag Team Championship

This unlikely pairing of Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston has a great, hardcore edge to them and can both cut a terrific promo. Their unique styles mesh well together, and they play off their past history perfectly.

With a win over The Acclaimed this week, this pair of backstreet brawlers earned a shot at what seems like their destiny: tag team gold at Double or Nothing.

#3 The Inner Circle cut a terrific promo on The Pinnacle, as they accepted their challenge for Double or Nothing

This in-ring talk segment featured not just the usual mic greatness of Chris Jericho but saw each member get in a piece of their mind.

With their very AEW existence on the line, let's hope Inner Circle wins at the pay-per-view and stays intact because their chemistry is great. Even though they've been together for quite a while now, it seems like they are just now starting to jell as a unit.

#4 Christian Cage looks tremendous, as he is having a renaissance of his already fantastic career

Against fellow veteran Matt Sydal, it looked like Christian Cage hasn't lost a step in the time he was away from the ring. As usual, Sydal brought it, and both men showed why they are consummate professionals.

What stands out about Christian is that at this stage in his career, Captain Charisma is still in tremendous shape. His physique is better than most stars 20 years his junior, and he has shown no signs of ring rust.

He's always been known as one of the most underappreciated performers of the past. However? Don't count 'the old man' out... It appears he still has a few more chapters to add to his storybook career.

#5 The Varsity Blondes have a lot of potential

Brian Pillman, Jr. and Griff Garrison looked good in their match with The Young Bucks, despite a losing effort. The fact that AEW has branded them as jocks, complete with letterman jackets, is pretty appropriate. Pillman is a second-generation wrestler, and Garrison is a former high school and college football star.

This duo can be something special as they continue to learn the ropes in what is becoming a very stacked tag team division for All Elite Wrestling.

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite can be what some longtime observers will sometimes refer to as a 'maintenance show' - one that facilitates itself to lead into the go-home before a pay-per-view.

However, it still delivered some exciting moments and was definitely an easy watch. Things are shaping up nicely for AEW, and they appear to be holding a handful of chips as we roll the dice toward Double or Nothing.