5 potential opponents for CM Punk at AEW Full Gear 2021

Full Gear 2021 is just around the corner, and CM Punk is yet to have an opponent. Ever since his match against Darby Allin at All Out, he's had a few matches on television but hasn't entered into a substantial feud.

One of the greatest advantages of signing with AEW is that several fresh opponents can work with Punk. Here are just five stars he could potentially face at Full Gear 2021.

#5 CM Punk vs. Wardlow

Tony Khan's leaked notes suggested that he considered Wardlow as CM Punk's opponent for Full Gear 2021. The latter is loosely associated with Darby Allin and has praised the former TNT Champion, who will have a heated grudge match on the event against The Pinnacle's leader, MJF.

Punk could potentially align with Allin and MJF to even up the odds. He wrestled Bobby Fish to prove that he hates bullies and loudmouths. Wardlow has been presented carefully on AEW television and would benefit tremendously from a match with the veteran.

Since Punk is trying to shed his ring rust, he could even put Wardlow over and get a win back down the line.

#4 CM Punk vs. Orange Cassidy

A puzzling addition at first, Orange Cassidy has proven to be one of the most popular wrestlers on the AEW roster. He's had one of the best character arcs while steadily climbing up the card. The former Chikara star was even named ESPN's "professional wrestling male breakout star" in 2020.

In an exciting feud last year, Chris Jericho put over OC. He also went on to unsuccessfully participate in a triple threat match for the AEW World Championship.

A match with an icon like CM Punk at Full Gear 2021 would be the biggest exposure of Cassidy's career. It would also allow Punk to work with one of AEW's most unique characters.

