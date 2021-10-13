Tony Khan provides update on Bray Wyatt's AEW status

Tony Khan has provided an update on Bray Wyatt's status with the promotion.

The Eater of Worlds was released from his WWE contract several months ago due to budget cuts, and there was speculation that he was headed to AEW. The rumors were put to rest by Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline, who reported that there's no deal at the moment between the two parties.

During his recent appearance on WFAN's Moose & Maggie Show, Tony Khan was asked about Windham Rotunda, fka Bray Wyatt, potentially joining his company. The AEW President responded by stating that he hasn't spoken to the former WWE star, but seemed to hint that there may be something on the horizon:

"He’s a great wrestler, and I have to be honest, we haven’t talked at all," said Tony Khan. "I’ve known him in personal life, but in reality, we haven’t talked. But you never know." (H/T PWInsider)

IMPACT Wrestling is reportedly interested in signing Bray Wyatt

AEW isn't the only wrestling company that could hire Bray Wyatt, as IMPACT Wrestling reportedly has interest in signing the former WWE Champion. The higher ups at the company are trying to reach out to him, but nothing has been made official at the moment.

Bray Wyatt's former partner in the Wyatt Family, Braun Strowman, is expected to head to the promotion. Strowman is expected to make his debut at the Bound for Glory pay-per-view event.

If the two stars sign with IMPACT, then it's possible that we might also see them in AEW due to the working relationship between the companies. They could rekindle their feud or join forces to form a new team outside WWE. Both wrestlers are former world champions, so they'll undoubtedly be big stars wherever they go.

