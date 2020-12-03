5 Opponents for Sting from the AEW roster, if he ever happens to wrestle again 

AEW titled their special episode of Dynamite 'Winter is Coming' this week, and the graphics for the event showcased a very, well, wintery vibe as one would expect. Little did one know that 'The Man Called Sting' would be making his AEW debut on this special episode, in a segment that has the whole world talking right now.

And mind you, Sting is the biggest headline in the year 2020, on the TNT Network where AEW Dynamite is aired. Tony Schiavone heralded the return of the legend to the Network, screaming 'It's Sting' as he had so many times in the past, back when 'The Icon' was a part of WCW during the Monday Night Wars.

However, as special as this occasion was, what does the future hold for Sting? If you remember the way in which his WWE career ended, during his match against Seth Rollins a few years ago, you'd want the veteran to be cautious.

Here are 5 matches that Sting can potentially have in the AEW roster.

#5 Sting vs. Matt Hardy

Congrats on being the 2nd biggest debut of 2020, Sting!



I’m SO excited to have another ICON as part of the @AEW team! #AllELITE https://t.co/Dj6FHw48gl pic.twitter.com/L8Uqbqj1ri — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 3, 2020

Matt Hardy's pretty much taken a shot at Sting right after his arrival in the AEW roster, and because he is the master of the cinematic match, Matt Hardy vs. Sting could be a very definite possibility.

As great as Sting looks at his age, we all know that he's not in peak physical condition because of the bumps and bruises that he has suffered over the course of his pro wrestling career. So, hiding the weaknesses of Sting is of paramount importance, especially because he has signed a multi-year deal with All Elite Wrestling, at this point.

But that said, these other options are a lot more likely and a lot more exciting for most wrestling fans.