5 Pictures of AEW Stars as fans

AEW fans, like any typical wrestling fans, say that one of their greatest ambitions in life is to wrestle professionally, at least once in their life. Unfortunately, not everyone can do it. So, any wrestling fan who cuts out of the glut and achieves their dream is a statement of grit and guts. We look at some of the most popular wrestlers today, who were once fans looking out to meet their favorite wrestlers.

This list is not about those wrestlers who debuted as fans at a house show or even a Pay-Per-View, but legitimate fans of the business who later on went on to become professional wrestlers.

#5: A young Sammy Guevara was pictured with Booker T

Sammy Guevara must have had a thrilling childhood. He was a wrestling fan, and he trained with one of the most intense wrestlers out there, Booker T.

Sammy Guevara with Booker T.

So, of course, there are photos of the two together. Guevara is now with the AEW and has injected himself into a red-hot feud between Chris Jericho and the Don Callis Family - surely a fantastic experience for any wrestling fan.

#4: Chris Jericho has clicked himself with Ricky Steamboat

It's not just the younger generation that has wrestling fans who became wrestlers. Wrestling legend Chris Jericho, who is currently signed with AEW, was once snapped with Ricky Steamboat, the WWE legend, during a wrestling event.

Chris Jericho was once pictured with Ricky 'The Steamboat' Dragon.

The Ocho is one of the most popular professional wrestlers today, and it's always heartening to see him pose with another wrestling icon when the former was just a fan.

#3: Justin Roberts was the brightest face in a wrestling arena once upon a time

Not exactly a wrestler, but Justin Roberts plays a role in hyping up almost every AEW wrestler, he's the one who makes the announcements of a particular wrestler entering the ring.

Justin Roberts lighting up a wrestling arena with his smile.

The role of a ring announcer is one of the most critical ones in the business because it is the start mark for all that is lined up for the evening. With an honest-to-goodness wrestling fan covering that base, Tony Khan should be relieved.

#2: Orange Cassidy had a championship belt before anyone knew it

Orange Cassidy is a young wrestler currently signed up with AEW and has a bright future ahead. Even in the past, Cassidy was once pictured having the time of his life, strutting around with a wrestling championship belt, one of those props that every wrestling fan wanted in their childhood.

Orange Cassidy was strutting even before he signed up with a wrestling promotion.

Cassidy is currently having a dream run in AEW and has feuded with the likes of Katsuyori Shibata, Q.T. Marshall, and several others.

#1: MJF and CM Punk - the real-life fan who fought his idol in AEW

It's rare for Tony Khan to take a page out of real life and use it as an angle, but even he does it. That was for all to see when MJF got in a feud with CM Punk. MJF is one of the most popular wrestlers, and his fanhood was revealed during the aforementioned feud.

MJF was once Rated-R.

This was no obscure fan trying to make it big - this was a fan of the business who had achieved his greatest ambition -to face off against his idol.

What do you think of the wrestlers listed here? Have they achieved all that they could? Tell us in the comments section.