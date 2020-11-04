5 possible directions for PAC upon his return to AEW

Last week AEW announced that PAC will be returning to AEW after a seven-month absence. PAC is a huge fan favourite and will no doubt receive a heroes welcome from the AEW fans.

After months of silence in isolation, we’ll hear from @bastardPac this Wednesday, November 4th on #AEWDynamite!



Watch Dynamite every Wednesday at 8/7c on @tntdrama and for our international fans https://t.co/F00KW2whih by @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/3T9SNXSfF9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 30, 2020

The last time we saw PAC in an AEW ring, he was teaming with Fenix and Pentagon El Zero M as part of the Death Triangle, crushing Joey Janela and Private Party. Since then, the AEW landscape has changed drastically. There are new champions, new titles, new factions and fresh talent throughout the company.

As we have seen in recent months, wrestlers such as Brodie Lee, Lance Archer, Brian Cage, Ricky Starks and Eddie Kingston have exploded onto AEW Dynamite in prominent roles and positions.

Despite the influx of new talent, PAC is a wrestler that, simply put, cannot be ignored. His look and persona make him stand out, and his wrestling style makes him an exciting and unique performer. Now, this is all well and good, but his direction upon his return is vital. PAC must insert himself into a big angle with stakes and meaning to reinstate himself back to the top where he belongs.

AEW has been hyping his return all week, and the anticipation from the fans is building. PAC’s return has been long-awaited and must be executed just right.

In this article, we will be looking at five directions for PAC upon his return to AEW.

#5 PAC goes after Orange Cassidy

Pac vs The King of Sloth Style

PAC and Orange Cassidy had a brief but exciting feud earlier this year, which culminated in a superb match at AEW Revolution on February 29th.

The feud started when Cassidy interrupted PAC during an interview just after he lost to Kenny Omega on Dynamite. Enraged and insulted by Cassidy, PAC got in his face and dropped him.

At the pay-per-view, PAC and Cassidy tore the roof off the arena with a match that made PAC look like a solid badass and Cassidy a megastar. Despite an epic crescendo to the match, their feud extended to their partners, Lucha Bros and Best Friends.

At the following show, PAC and The Lucha Brothers took out Orange Cassidy and Best Friends in a brutal post-match attack after PAC defeated Chuck Taylor. PAC grabbed the mic and announced that the trio would be known as the Death Triangle.

PAC formed the Death Triangle

The angle was put on hold due travel issues brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced AEW to change their programming drastically. Since then, Cassidy has become one of AEW’s brightest stars and he would be the perfect person for PAC to challenge upon his return.