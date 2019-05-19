AEW Rumors: AEW Double or Nothing match canceled?

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 655 // 19 May 2019, 17:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A Bad start?

What's the story?

According to the Wrestling Observer Online, Hangman Page vs Pac has been canceled and taken off the Double or Nothing PPV, due to creative differences.

In case you didn't know...

When AEW held their first rally back in January, Pac confronted Hangman Page at the rally in his gear. It was technically the first match that was announced for AEW Double or Nothing. Since then, Pac and Hangman Page were regularly trading shots on social media, especially on Being The Elite.

Hangman Page and Pac are just amongst many other talented wrestlers who are signed to the AEW Roster. This includes the likes of Cody Rhodes, Britt Baker, The Young Bucks, Penelope Ford, Chris Jericho, Lucha Brothers and Kenny Omega to name a few.

Pac was previously known as Neville in the WWE until he was released. On October 02, 2018, Neville returned to Dragon Gate under his former ring name, Pac. He is currently the Open The Dream Gate Champion in Dragon Gate.

The heart of the matter

As reported, the Wrestling Observer is reporting that Pac won't be at AEW Double or Nothing. As per the observer, AEW is saying that it is over creative differences. More so, Hangman Page showed up at a WrestleGate show in Nottingham, England and had an impromptu match with Pac.

This is to make up for the fact that the match won't be taking place at the PPV. They're also reporting that Pac takes his Dragon Gate title reign seriously and doesn't want to jeopardize it with any losses. For their part, AEW wants to go in a diffrent direction.

It's also being reported that the match will be shown for free on the internet by AEW and give the fans what they wanted as the match has been hyped for a while. At the same time, Hangman Page will have a new mystery opponent at AEW Double or Nothing.

What's next?

If this is actually true, then it's not a great start for AEW. This match was built up for months and it's bit of a letdown that's its not happening at the PPV. On the other hand, there will be speculation as to who Hangman Page will be facing at AEW Double or Nothing.