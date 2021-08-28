5 possible finishes for Darby Allin and CM Punk at AEW All Out 2021

The upcoming All Out pay-per-view could turn out to be the biggest event since AEW's inception. With the entire match card almost unveiled, fans will be in for a delight to watch some high-profile matches on the show.

The match between CM Punk and Darby Allin will be a mouth-watering clash for die-hard wrestling fans. Moreover, it will be The Straight Edge Superstar's first match back in seven years.

CM Punk took the internet by storm when he made his earth-shattering AEW debut on Rampage a few weeks ago. The Second City Saint justified his absence but at the same time chose Darby Allin as his first opponent.

Despite the storyline lacking proper build, the prospect of seeing CM Punk back in the squared circle has itself created a plethora of excitement among fans. There are a few different routes that the company could choose to finish this highly-anticipated bout.

With that in mind, let's dive into five possible finishes for the match between CM Punk and Darby Allin.

#5 AEW star Darby Allin executes Coffin Drop to defeat CM Punk clean

Will this be the fate of CM Punk at AEW All Out?

It could be a long shot, but AEW Star Darby Allin defeating CM Punk clean in the middle of the ring would spark massive discussion among the wrestling world.

There's no doubt that fans will be extremely excited to see The Straight Edge Superstar back inside the squared circle. However, being away from in-ring competition for seven years is a long time, which makes it very much possible for someone to lose a step in the ring. Having him on the losing side and then gaining victories would gradually build his momentum moving forward.

CM Punk has achieved everything there is to offer in the professional wrestling world. He still holds the mystique to create buzz and anticipation like no other wrestler.

Isn’t it beautiful to see Sting lurking in the rafters as we head off into another serious challenge to WWE’s dominance? What a legend. (And what a star Darby Allin is.) pic.twitter.com/jW6SfpN3Yk — R L FLORENCE (@robertflorence) August 21, 2021

However, the former WWE superstar has entered a phase where there's a responsibility to pave the way for the younger generation to succeed.

Ever since losing his AEW TNT Championship, Darby Allin has hardly lost a match against anyone. It would be in AEW's best interest to invest in his momentum.

Moreover, CM Punk may not gain as much from getting a victory as Darby Allin could get. A win over a bonafide star like Punk may place Allin among the company's top superstars moving forward.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Aashran Mahajan