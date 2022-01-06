5 AEW stars who should challenge Britt Baker’s Women’s Championship

The AEW women's division grew in leaps and bounds last year. In the company's early days, the division suffered from a lack of star power, and there weren't enough recognizable names to warrant any attention, especially in comparison to WWE's stacked division.

But one star has shined brighter than everyone else. AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker quickly became one of the most popular wrestlers not just in the female division but in the entire company.

Since winning the AEW Women's Championship, Baker has ruled over the company, gaining momentum on all comers. It has reached a point where there is now a glaring lack of challengers awaiting her.

Who else can feasibly challenge and defeat Baker? Here we look at five possible contenders for the AEW women's championship.

#5. Serena Deeb can challenge the AEW Women's Champion

Serena Deeb is arguably the best female competitor in AEW right now. The veteran wrestler has performed in many promotions, including WWE and NWA. Her experience and in-ring acumen are a massive plus for the division. No wonder she carries the nickname of Professor of Professional Wrestling.

Even renowned AEW critic Jim Cornette has praised Deeb's excellence in the squared circle on his podcast:

"Serena Deeb is incredible. Basics, timing, wrestles like a competition, not a performance, looks like an athlete. And we mentioned, she has not only worked with all the top talent... You've got to give her credibility with a series of wins or else you're just putting the best women's wrestler on the roster out there and beating her every week," said Jim Cornette.

Many fans also agree that Serena has been vastly underutilized. The former NWA Women's Champion would make a credible threat to Britt Baker's reign. Her intensity and aggression can even turn Baker into a de facto babyface in peril.

