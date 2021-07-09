5 potential feuds for Malakai Black in AEW

Malakai Black's debut at the Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite was a shock to the wrestling world.

AEW Road Rager took place in Miami, Florida, as AEW welcomed back fans on their tour for the first time in nearly a year and a half. The show was stacked from top to bottom, but AEW somehow managed to take it up a notch.

From the beginning of the show, there were electricity blackouts in the arena for a few seconds that the commentators dismissed as 'production glitches due to bad weather'. However, during Arn Anderson's promo, the light came back and the crowd went nuts as Tommy End was standing in the ring.

He took Arn out with a Black Mass, before inflicting the same pain on Cody Rhodes. The live crowd and the internet were absolutely thrilled at the prospect of seeing the Dutch superstar in AEW. The possibilities with this signing seem to be endless.

The former Aleister Black was released from WWE earlier this year. Now in AEW, it's time to look at some of the most mouthwatering feuds we could witness Malakai in.

#5. Malakai Black vs Cody Rhodes

Malakai Black laid out the Nightmare Family

Let's start with what will most likely end up being Malakai Black's first feud. As stated before, he laid out not just Cody Rhodes, but his coach and wrestling legend Arn Anderson. Cody will definitely address the attack sooner rather than later, and we should hear Malakai's motives behind attacking the Nightmare Family as well.

What we know for sure is that the match will be one to watch. Both Malakai and Cody are masters of storytelling. Look no further than Cody Rhodes vs Dustin Rhodes at AEW Double or Nothing 2019 to see Cody's ability to tell an impeccable story and rally the crowd behind him.

Malakai Black, on the other hand, is a hard-hitting and methodical worker with an impeccable attention to detail which elevates any program he's part of.

Most other big names in AEW are occupied with big storylines, making Cody the biggest name Malakai could take down to immediately become one of the top stars in AEW. Cody can afford to take a loss in order to legitimize another star. Whatever the result, us fans will be the real winners.

