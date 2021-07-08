Twitter erupts after Tommy End fka Aleister Black debuts on AEW Dynamite

Fans were eagerly looking forward to AEW's return to the road with their special episode of Road Rager, and it's safe to say the promotion has lived up to expectations and even more.

While the show featured a few terrific matches, most notably The Young Bucks' AEW Tag Team Championship defense, the highlight of the night was undoubtedly former NXT Champion Tommy End fka Aleister Black making his debut.

Black, along with several other stars like Braun Strowman, Murphy, and more, were shown the door abruptly from WWE on June 2. To say the fans were mighty disappointed and shocked by Black's sudden departure days after returning to SmackDown would be an understatement.

However, the same fans now have all the reason to rejoice as End, now going by the ring name Malakai Black in AEW, is right on course for a career resurgence. Fooling people into believing there was a production botch after the lights completely went off, AEW gave a fitting introduction to Black as he stood inside the squared circle once lights were back on.

The crowd understandably went into a frenzy, more so after he attacked Cody Rhodes and Arn Anderson, laying down the two with Black Masses. AEW has successfully positioned Black as a top-tier talent, and it remains to be seen how the company will book him in the coming weeks.

The wrestling world reacts to Aleister Black's stunning AEW debut

It wasn't just the fans present in Miami who were elated by Aleister Black's AEW debut, as Twitter, too, blew up soon after the former WWE star appeared on Dynamite.

While some fans began fantasizing about possible dream matches for Black in AEW, others applauded him for still selling the kayfabe eye injury he sustained during his feud with Buddy Murphy in WWE.

Speaking of Murphy, he had an interesting reaction to Black's AEW debut. First, he congratulated Black and then quizzed him about the aforementioned eye injury. Apart from that, Black's wife, Zelina Vega, also had a message for her husband, saying she's couldn't be prouder of him.

@TommyEnd - Congrats!…. But don’t forget about me! How’s the eye 👁 — 09/31/21 (@WWE_Murphy) July 8, 2021

I couldn’t be prouder 🥲🥲 — 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖉 (@TheaTrinidad) July 8, 2021

ANYONE ELSE STILL SHAKING OR IS IT JUST ME LMAO #AEW pic.twitter.com/4JMvfzKS5J — Erika (@ekillaah) July 8, 2021

Both of these guys were on #AEWDynamite tonight.



Think about that. pic.twitter.com/jMokBgSo8K — ((AEW)) Woody (@LetTheBeardPlay) July 8, 2021

Going to need AEW to run it back



I need to see Malacay Black vs Pac in AEW #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/WergpuEJZo — Wrestle Views (@TheWrestleViews) July 8, 2021

The tide is changing. Malaki Black, Tommy End, is ALL ELITE.



WWE will regret letting him go #AEWDynamite — JDfromNY (@JDfromNY206) July 8, 2021

ALEISTER BLACK IS ALL ELITE AND I MISSED IT? 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — WrestleKroux (@WrestleKrouxVII) July 8, 2021

The Group chat when that madness just happened #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/b4vpfsX5SC — #TooSweetElite (@AllElitePodcast) July 8, 2021

