Tommy End fka Aleister Black stuns the wrestling world by making his AEW debut 

Rumors of Tommy End, fka Aleister Black, making his way back to WWE could finally be put to rest as the former NXT Champion officially debuted for AEW on this week's special episode of Road Rager.

Released by WWE on June 2, mere days after returning to SmackDown, Tommy End's departure came as a massive shock to fans of the Dutch Superstar. He kept everyone riveted about his next move over the next few weeks.

However, it seems like Tommy End has finally decided on his future, and it's going to be with Tony Khan's promotion.

In a segment featuring Tony Schiavone interviewing Arn Anderson with Cody Rhodes by his side on this week's AEW Dynamite, the lights suddenly went off. It was the second time on the show when there was a complete blackout, with the commentary team citing production issues.

As it turned out, it was a swerve, carefully planned to introduce Tommy End, now known as Malakai Black, in AEW. The crowd gave Black a tremendous response, which only became louder when the former WWE star laid out Cody and Anderson with Black Masses.

Aleister Black and Cody Rhodes could soon battle it out in AEW

It's safe to say Aleister Black had one of the best AEW debuts in recent memory, and there's little chance his career will go awry in the promotion. The fact that AEW has teased booking Black's first feud with one of the company's top talents, Cody Rhodes, speaks volumes about their belief in him.

Always one of my favorites to take photos of. Can’t wait to see what you do next. 👏 #ThankyouAleister pic.twitter.com/bTB2vDzNpC — Kim (@kimberlasskick) June 2, 2021

While there's a chance the two could collide at either of the upcoming AEW Fyter Fest shows on July 14th and July 21st, the promotion could also save the match for AEW All Out 2021 on September 5th.

Until then, Aleister Black could possibly lock horns with Dustin Rhodes or Brock Anderson, who has every reason to attack the former NXT Champion after he laid down his father this week.

Are you excited about Aleister Black's AEW debut? Do you think Cody Rhodes is the ideal first opponent for him? Soun off in the comments section below.

