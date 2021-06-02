Aleister Black reacts following his sudden WWE release

In what has been a shocking announcement, WWE has released SmackDown superstar Aleister Black alongside multiple other stars. After his release, Aleister Black took to Twitter to share the following message to the WWE Universe, thanking them while also stating how surprised he is by the sudden decision.

"Im gathering my thoughts as this was a complete left field for me as obviously we just started the dark father character but this was it, thank you so much WWE universe for allowing me to create and give you small bits of myself," tweeted Aleister Black.

Im gathering my thoughts as this was a complete left field for me as obviously we just started the dark father character but this was it, thank you so much WWE universe for allowing me to create and give you small bits of myself. — Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) June 2, 2021

Apart from Aleister Black, WWE has also released Braun Strowman, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott, and Santana Garrett.

WWE has come to terms on the releases of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett.



WWE wishes them the best in all of their future endeavors. https://t.co/8bAQIFgA1M pic.twitter.com/b77AeeLuDn — WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2021

Aleister Black recently returned to SmackDown after a long absence

Aleister Black signed with WWE in 2016 and joined NXT. The Dutch Destroyer had a great run on WWE's black and gold brand, even winning the NXT Championship once and the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament in 2019 with Ricochet.

Ahead of WrestleMania 35 in 2019, Aleister Black moved to the main roster and started competing on RAW and SmackDown. Black was booked decently, having been heavily protected on the main roster in his first year, with him not taking any pinfalls. However, things changed in 2020 as the Dutch superstar picked up a bunch of losses and his onscreen booking became increasingly erratic.

Let’s cut the weeds, sing our songs and let me tell you a story riddled in sins. You will know me, you will know him. You will dance with me in the abyss. pic.twitter.com/1nNxmvNjk7 — Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) April 24, 2021

After being away from WWE television for nearly six months, Aleister Black recently returned to Friday Night SmackDown with a new gimmick. WWE aired multiple vignettes of him cutting promos and fans were excited to witness what Black had in store for everyone this time around. A couple of weeks ago, the Dutch superstar even attacked Big E, seemingly starting a feud with him.

Aleister Black's WWE release has definitely been a massive shocker, especially since he just returned with a new gimmick. It remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

Edited by Kartik Arry