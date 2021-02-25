5 Potential feuds for Paul Wight fka The Big Show in AEW

In making a surprising move from WWE to AEW, The Big Show has suddenly become a hot topic of conversation in professional wrestling circles.

It was recently revealed that Paul Wight has signed a long-term deal with AEW. Not only will he wrestle for the promotion, but Wight is slated to do commentary for a brand new show — AEW Dark: Elevation.

AEW Dark: Elevation will air on Mondays at 7 p.m. ET on AEW’s YouTube channel.

Aside from his stint in Memphis Wrestling and following a succesful career in WCW, Big Show had been a WWE mainstay since 1999. However, the veteran's role was reduced to sporadic appearances in recent years.

In contrast, AEW seems to be the next big step that could revitalize his career. There are countless possibilities for Paul Wight in Tony Khan's promotion. With that in mind, let's take a look at five potential feuds for him in AEW.

#5 A feud between Paul Wight and Shaquille O'Neal will showcase AEW in a mainstream spotlight

Shaq after hearing Big Show signed with AEW pic.twitter.com/ZT7lZwK4IL — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) February 24, 2021

AEW caters to the hardcore fanbase, but the promotion needs to make mainstream moves to truly compete at a larger scale in this industry.

Advertisement

At WWE WrestleMania 32, a future feud between Shaquille O'Neal and Big Show was teased. However, a one-on-one match never occurred between the two stars.

Shaq is set to wrestle alongside Jade Cargill in a match against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet on AEW Dynamite on March 3. Perhaps this feud could lead to an eventual confrontation between the NBA legend and Paul Wight.

On the surface, it sounds like a feud that will instantly draw criticism from viewers who dislike AEW's mainstream pursuits. In a promotion that features extremely athletic matches, is there even an audience for a feud between two aging giants?

There is a shortcut around this situation. Shaq and Wight don't really need to face each other in a one-on-one match. Perhaps a stipulation bout or a tag team match could settle their feud inside the ring. This would be an efficient way to gain mainstream attention without compromising the quality of the show.

As a result of Shaq and Wight's potential feud, AEW's other storylines will also be highlighted in front of a larger audience.