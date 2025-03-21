5 potential finishes to Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland at AEW Dynasty 2025

AEW is now pushing towards its next pay-per-view Dynasty 2025 and has already locked in a few matches for the show. One of the biggest bouts is a clash between Swerve Strickland and Jon Moxley.

After besting Cope on AEW Dynamite this week, Jon Moxley is set to defend his World Title against Swerve Strickland at the Dynasty on April 6, 2025. The Realest looks to finally end the tyrannical reign of Mox and start his era once again as the two-time World Champion. We're here to look at some of the potential finishes of the match.

#5. The Death Riders' interference helps Jon Moxley retain

It seems like it's become quite a recurring tactic for Jon Moxley to enlist the help of his stable during his AEW World Championship match. Most members of the Death Riders were recently taken out by veteran Cope ahead of his match against Moxley at Revolution 2025.

However, it seems they have returned to help preserve the former Dean Ambrose's reign as the World Champion. While this scheme appears to be working out great for The Purveyor of Violence, many fans have gotten quite bored of it.

But as long as it seems to have Moxley leave as the World Champion, we believe he'll still bring them in to break Swerve Strickland down and defeat him.

#4. Swerve Strickland beats him clean

Now, switching gears to something fans might have quite a positive reaction to, Swerve Strickland is poised to defeat Moxley if it comes to fruition. The Realest has had one of the best AEW World Championship reigns and is looking to replicate the success of his first one once he gets his hands on the title again.

We're also sure that Strickland did not take kindly to Mox's blindsided attack on him a few weeks ago, as the latter stomped him to injure him further. The former World Champion will return with a vengeance at Dynasty, and it will be hell to pay for the One and True King.

#3. Prince Nana betrays Swerve Strickland

One of Swerve Strickland's closest allies in All Elite Wrestling and his most trusted supporters, Prince Nana, has been by his side for a long time. However, it seems that Nana's faith in The Realest was recently tested in the latter's feud against Ricochet.

Strickland had come up short against The Future of Flight on a few occasions, leading to Nana's iconic Embassy robe being stolen. Prince Nana then warned his client to get his robe back and fix his legacy, which happened at Revolution 2025 after the former World Champion defeated Ricochet once and for all.

But what if it still hasn't been enough to sway the onscreen manager back on Swerve's side, and perhaps he's plotting something that might cause the latter to lose his chance to become the World Champion once again? Perhaps if Strickland is unable to defeat Moxley, we could see Prince Nana turn his back on his client and leave him in a sinking betrayal.

#2. FTR could try and get involved

Many stars seem to be gunning to take down Jon Moxley and his Death Riders. One of the most persistent ones has been none other than Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood of FTR.

The duo has been trying to get rid of Moxley for some time now and has even aligned with Cope to help get rid of them. However, a recent tease looks like a brand new direction for their character is around the corner as Dax Harwood walked out on the Rated-R Superstar on AEW Dynamite this week.

This could be the start of a heel turn tease that could culminate as the duo might run in to get involved in the AEW World Title match, only to get stopped by Cope. All of this drama could lead to Mox taking advantage once again and slipping out, with the title still in his grasp.

#1. Wheeler Yuta cost Jon Moxley the AEW World Championship

Many Death Riders members have shown unwavering loyalty to the group and Jon Moxley. However, only one member has had his faith in the One and True King tested, as he even walked out on Moxley after an argument ahead of AEW Revolution 2025.

Even though Yuta returned to Moxley's side and tried to help him retain, it looks like there's still some tension there. All that deep conflict could explode if the young star were to make a severe mistake, such as accidentally costing Jon Moxley the AEW World Championship at AEW Dynasty against Swerve Strickland.

If that happens, Mox will not forgive this act and will make his followers pay for his mistake.

