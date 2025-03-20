Legendary AEW tag team's split teased on Dynamite

A top AEW team of real-life friends had been going strong for years. However, the events on Dynamite might have hinted at a potential split.

The team in question is 'Rated-FTR.' During the March 19 edition of Dynamite, Cope and Jon Moxley were scheduled to compete in a Street Fight with Moxley's AEW World Championship on the line. The match was chaotic right from the start and even till the end of the showdown.

It involved using foreign objects, with Moxley and Cope decimating each other with every move and object in sight. Moreover, the match involved countless superstars who took advantage of the Street Fight stipulation to intervene.

The Death Riders and Patriarchy sided with Jon Moxley, while Cope had a backup from his allies, FTR and Willow Nightingale. As the dust settled and the ring cleared, Moxley locked in the sleeper hold on Cope and won the match by submission.

When Jon Moxley and his allies left, Cope struggled to get back to his feet. However, he had FTR and Willow Nightingale to support him. However, at that very moment, Dax Harwood showed his displeasure with Cope's loss after showing an expression change despite him and Cash Wheeler having his back.

This led to Harwood leaving with a straight face as Wheeler rushed back to find the possible reason. Harwood's actions might have teased the split of 'Rated FTR,' so it would be interesting if Cope had just lost a friend in his attempt to become AEW World Champion.

