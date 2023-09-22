5 Potential Opponents for Emma if she returns to AEW

Emma is once again a former WWE Superstar following her release from the company on September 21st, 2023, and many people are speculating what her next move could be.

Before she was brought back to WWE, Emma, who went by her real name Tenille Dashwood, established herself as one of the finest female wrestlers in the world. Her run in Impact Wrestling saw her win the Knockouts Tag Team Championship with Madison Rayne, and she even appeared at AEW All Out 2019 as a participant in the Casino Battle Royale.

With that last point in mind, if Emma were to go back to All Elite Wrestling for a full-time gig, here are 5 opponents that she absolutely has to face.

#5. Jamie Hayter

The former AEW Women's Champion has been on the shelf with an injury since Double or Nothing in May 2023. She looks set to return to action in early 2024 with February being thrown around as a potential target.

Given that each of the wrestlers who were released will have to wait for their 90-day non-compete clauses to expire, the earliest Emma could show up in AEW is December. A returning Hayter facing off with an experienced veteran like Dashwood would certainly get the fans going, and it's a match that has never happened before.

#4. Athena

If Emma were to become All Elite at some point in the future, it would also give her the chance to wrestle for Ring of Honor, a company that she worked for when she was initially released by WWE back in 2017. At the time of writing, Athena is still the queen of ROH and will have a score to settle with Dashwood which has been brewing for over a decade.

Athena and Tenille have faced each other in the past, with Tenille picking up the win at a SHIMMER event in 2010. However, both women have come on leaps and bounds since that encounter, and given how open Athena is to taking on virtually any woman who has the guts to face her, allowing her the chance to get her win back would be something a lot of people would want to see.

#3. Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

Another woman who has never been able to defeat Emma is the self-proclaimed face of the AEW women's division, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.. The two women hovered around the same circles for a while during the late 2010s, with Tenille even being on commentary for Britt's match at the original All In back in 2018.

Much like Athena, Baker has improved significantly since her one and only match with Tenille at an AIW event in February 2018, and if Dashwood were to make the jump to AEW, a rematch would certainly be on the cards. But how would it turn out? Only time will tell.

#2. Saraya

The current AEW Women's Champion is perhaps the woman in All Elite Wrestling with the most history with Emma from their time in WWE. The two women crossed paths many times in NXT and on the main roster. They faced off at both televised events and house shows.

Saraya and Tenille wrestled in the final of a tournament to crown the first-ever NXT Women's Champion, fought over the same title on NXT's first WWE Network special, and have enough chemistry and experience to create a memorable match or rivalry depending on how Tony Khan feels about it.

#1. Toni Storm

The battle to see who the best Australian female wrestler has been fought once before, but unlike Athena and Britt Baker, Emma has never defeated Toni Storm in her career. Their only match came in May 2018, where Storm defended the wXw Women's Championship against Tenille in a match that is still considered to be one of Dashwood's best performances in the ring.

However, it's the fact that she has never defeated Toni that puts this at number one. Storm has established herself as not only one of the best wrestlers in the history of the AEW women's division but as someone who can constantly evolve as a character, just look at her recent work as an example.

Combined with the bragging rights of being the best female wrestler to come out of Australia, Tenille Dashwood vs. Toni Storm is the ultimate dream match if Emma ever goes to All Elite Wrestling.

