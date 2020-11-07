Five potential outcomes from AEW Full Gear

This weekend, AEW will host its next pay-per-view event, Full Gear, which boasts a fantastic card with exciting matches from start to finish.

All of the company’s championships are on the line plus Serena Deeb will defend the NWA Women’s World Championship, as well. In the main event, Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship against “The Mad King” Eddie Kingston in an “I Quit” match.

One man will be forced to say the words 'I QUIT' this Saturday at Full Gear.

It's @JonMoxley vs. @MadKing1981 in an 'I QUIT MATCH' with the #AEW World Championship on the line.



Order #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV on Saturday, Nov 7th on all major cable & satellite providers. pic.twitter.com/PPep9PxAZK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 4, 2020

Additionally, Cody Rhodes will defend the TNT Championship against Darby Allin. The Young Bucks will challenge FTR for the AEW Tag Team Championship in a match years in the making.

Hikaru Shida will put her AEW Women’s World Championship on the line in a rematch against “The Native Beast” Nyla Rose.

The rematch between @shidahikaru & @NylaRoseBeast is set with the #AEW Women's World Championship on the line at Full Gear!⁠

⁠

Order #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV on Saturday, Nov 7th on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FiteTV (Intl Fans Only) pic.twitter.com/z1oCY4K44z — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 4, 2020

Kenny Omega meets Hangman Page in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals. Chris Jericho will go one-on-one with MJF as attempts to join The Inner Circle. Finally, Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara will try to settle their rivalry in an Elite Deletion match.

The Dark Order’s John Silver faces Orange Cassidy and on the Buy-In, Serena Deeb takes on Allysin Kay for the NWA Women’s World Championship.

Before tonight’s huge Live #AEWDynamite on TNT, Tony Khan has secured a big new match for Saturday at The Buy-In available to all!



After her NWA World Women’s Title win last week & 1st defense on Dynamite, Serena Deeb will defend her title against former champion Allysin Kay! pic.twitter.com/b54ASVfgvR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 5, 2020

The fallout from Full Gear will have a drastic effect on AEW with potential new champions and challengers. In this article, we will look at five potential outcomes from AEW Full Gear.

#5 MJF defeats Chris Jericho to join the Inner Circle

Saturday, Nov 7th at Full Gear LIVE on PPV it's @The_MJF vs. @IAmJericho. If MJF wins, he will become the newest member of the Inner Circle.



Order #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV on Sat, Nov 7th on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (Intl Fans Only) pic.twitter.com/5pYf3KcpXb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 4, 2020

MJF and Chris Jericho are undoubtedly two of the most entertaining and charismatic performers in AEW. The duo is set to clash at Full Gear to determine if MJF has what it takes to join the Inner Circle.

They have gone through song and dance routines, a town hall meeting, and in-ring promos. They finally got physical on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

During an interview segment at the beginning of the show, Jericho said that MJF lacked a killer instinct and wasn’t able to get the job done. This enraged MJF, who got into a scuffle with Jericho at the commentary booth, after he defeated Sammy Guevara and Ortiz in a tag match

If MJF wins at Full Gear, he will become the newest member of the Inner Circle

The match at Full Gear will be a fun match littered with interference and shenanigans. Despite the Inner Circle's presence, MJF will secure the victory against Le Champion to force his way into the faction.

At this point, Jericho is beginning to feel a little tired and overused. Since losing the championship earlier this year, he has seemed aimless and lost. His feud with Orange Cassidy was fun at first but it went on for far too long and did little to elevate anyone involved when it was over. Therefore, having Jericho go away for a while after a loss at Full Gear will do him and the overall product a world of good.

As for MJF, joining The Inner Circle and asserting himself as the new leader will make for great television. He and Guevara have great chemistry both in and out of the ring, which could lead to a fantastic feud.

Positioning MJF as the leader of the top heel faction in the company would put him at the top of the mountain as AEW’s most prominent antagonist, which is precisely where he belongs.