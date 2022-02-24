5 potential storylines for Jay White in AEW

Jay White made his official debut in AEW a few weeks ago, stepping through the Forbidden Door to help Adam Cole and the Young Bucks beat up Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero.

White is the most recent active NJPW star to appear on AEW television, following in the footsteps of KENTA and Minoru Suzuki. His appearance immediately took the wrestling world by storm, with fans eager to see what the Switchblade's run in Tony Khan's promotion will look like.

Right now, it's difficult to say exactly what White's plans are in AEW. He's appeared alongside former Bullet Club members, but his loyalties and intentions are notoriously murky. However, since he's gone on to antagonize Orange Cassidy and Best Friends, it's safe to say he's not there to play nice.

With that in mind, here are five potential storylines for Jay White in AEW.

#5. Reigniting a rivalry with The Elite

Jay White officially became the leader of NJPW's Bullet Club after Kenny Omega left the group. As NJPW fans may recall, Omega was unceremoniously kicked out of the faction by the BC Firing Squad. This event led to a short rivalry between the remaining Bullet Club members and Omega's Elite faction.

Unfortunately, despite fans clearly wanting to see a full-blown turf war, Omega and his Elite members would leave NJPW to form All Elite Wrestling, cutting the feud short. White joined Bullet Club shortly after and immediately established himself as its leader.

It's been teased that the two factions will one day meet again. In IMPACT Wrestling, White came to face-to-face with Kenny Omega in the ring, igniting speculation that a climatic battle between the two former faces of Bullet Club could take place.

Unfortunately, that match never occurred. However, with White now in AEW, a feud between The Elite and Bullet Club could very well be on the horizon.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Jacob Terrell