×
Create
Notifications

Jay White betrays Bullet Club OGs and recruits two former WWE Superstars into the faction

Jay White has recruited two former WWE stars into the Bullet Club
Jay White has recruited two former WWE stars into the Bullet Club
Soumik Datta
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Feb 20, 2022 12:06 PM IST
News

Jay White has betrayed Bullet Club OGs Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa at IMPACT No Surrender. During the Guerrillas of Destiny's match against The Good Brothers, White hit the Blade Runner on Tonga.

A few weeks ago, IMPACT announced White's return, alongside the debut of Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa. In the lead-up to No Surrender, the Guerrillas of Destiny challenged Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows for the IMPACT Tag Team Championships.

Towards the end of the tag title match at No Surrender, Bullet Club's Chris Bey made his way out to the ring and distracted the referee.

This shifted the momentum towards The Good Brothers' favor, as Gallows slammed Tonga on the outside. White sneaked his way into the ring and hit the Blade Runner and sneaked out of the ring, as The Good Brothers hit the Magic Killer to get the victory.

Here's the clip of Jay White hitting the Blade Runner on Tama Tonga:

.@JayWhiteNZ just turned on @TangaloaNJPW and @Tama_Tonga at No Surrender!!!@njpwglobal https://t.co/jbjQIUujCk

After the match, White offered a "too sweet" to Bey and The Good Brothers. In doing so, Switchblade hinted at bringing Anderson and Gallows back into the Bullet Club.

The Good Brothers left the Bullet Club back in 2016 when they left New Japan Pro Wrestling for WWE. Karl Anderson is also an OG of the faction, having founded the group with Tama Tonga, Bad Luck Fale, and Prince Devitt, aka Finn Balor.

Jay White recently seemed to have aligned himself with Adam Cole and The Young Bucks in AEW

Jay White recently made his presence known in AEW, as well. The Switchblade made his debut for the promotion on a more recent episode of Dynamite and interacted with former Bullet Club members Adam Cole, Matt, and Nick Jackson.

. @youngbucks twitter.com/impactwrestlin…

White took out Trent Beretta on Dynamite before going on to face him on AEW Rampage. Switchblade beat the CHAOS member in his in-ring debut for AEW. He was later confronted by Orange Cassidy.

Going forward, it remains to be seen what White's version of the Bullet Club looks like in the US. The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion has already partnered with The Elite and now The Good Brothers.

Who do you want to see the Switchblade take on next in AEW?

Also Read Article Continues below

Let us know int he comments below.

A former WWE personality remembers CM Punk's other return before his AEW one here

Edited by Debottam Saha
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी