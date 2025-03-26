5 predictions for AEW Dynasty 2025 match card

AEW Dynasty has been shaping up nicely this year and now, the pay-per-view is just around the corner. Last year, the inaugural Dynasty was a huge hit as it saw Swerve Strickland become the AEW World Champion. He then led the Dynasty era for a few months. This year, he will once again challenge for the AEW World Championship against Jon Moxley.

Also, Megan Bayne, a massive powerhouse, will challenge Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship. Furthermore, Kenny Omega will defend his International Championship against Mike Bailey and Ricochet in a Triple threat match. Apart from these three, many more contests will be announced in the coming weeks.

Let's take a look at some other matches that could get announced on AEW Dynasty this year.

#5. Max Caster gets destroyed by Anthony Bowens

The Acclaimed split up several months ago. Since then, Max Caster has started doing open challenges on Dynamite and Collision on AEW TV. However, in every match so far, he has been brutally squashed by his opponents. At Dynasty, the Best Wrestler Alive could once again lay out another challenge.

The call could be answered by his former teammate, Anthony Bowens. The duo then could engage in a long-term feud following the Dynasty pay-per-view.

#4. Title vs. Title match

Since Mercedes Mone has become All Elite, fans have been asking Tony Khan to book her against Athena, but since the latter is working on the ROH roster, they haven't interacted much, other than vague shots at each other. However, AEW might finally bring them face to face. The CEO recently defeated Athena's prodigy, Billie Starkz. After their bout, Mercedes intentionally took a shot at the ROH Women's World Champion.

With Dynasty taking place in just a few weeks, the promotion could announce a Title vs. Title match at the pay-per-view. A face-off between TBS Champion vs. ROH Women's World Champion could easily steal the show.

#3. Cope and Cash Wheeler vs. Dax Harwood and Christian Cage

Cracks were seen between Cope and Dax Harwood on the latest edition of Dynamite. The Rated-R Superstar couldn't win the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley despite FTR's help, and it seems like Harwood is fed up with being on the losing side. He walked out on Cash and Cope following the match, even as Cope extended his arm for help.

Also, Christian Cage has been after Cope as the duo share a long history. This Wednesday, FTR and Cope will be in the ring to sort out their differences. This could be a good chance for Dax to turn on Cope and Cash. Harwood could also align with Cage, as the latter already has differences with The Rated-R Superstar. This tag team match happening at Dynasty would be a great addition to the card.

#2. Bobby Lashley goes after MJF at AEW Dynasty

MVP offered Maxwell an opportunity to join The Hurt Syndicate on last week's Dynamite. While MJF didn't accept the offer, he kept the business card. On the upcoming edition of the flagship show, MVP will look forward to getting a definitive answer from the former AEW World Champion.

If MJF refuses to join The Hurt Syndicate, MVP might punish him by setting a match between Friedman and Bobby Lashley at AEW Dynasty.

#1. Adam Cole could dethrone Daniel Garcia for the TNT Title

The Panama City Playboy has challenged Daniel Garcia two times, but both matches ended in a no-contest. Many fans believe AEW Dynasty would be an excellent place for the pair to wrestle the third bout in their trilogy.

After being unsuccessful multiple times, Adam Cole should capture the TNT Championship from the Red Death at AEW Dynasty.

It will be interesting to see which other matches might be announced for the blockbuster pay-per-view in the coming days.

