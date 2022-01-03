5 Most Protected Finishers in AEW

Finishers are an integral part of pro wrestling. Unlike combat sports, which it simulates, a pro wrestling match always ends with a dramatic finish. A boxing match can end in a first-round knock-out punch out of nowhere. If a similar thing happens in pro wrestling, it will cause distaste among fans.

A great pro wrestling match is all about building anticipation for a great finish. Both competitors gradually build towards a dramatic end. They escape each other’s finishing hold or move by teasing the upcoming finish. Finally, one of them perfectly executes his/her finisher to bring the perfect ending. To count a move or hold as a finisher one has to win a significant number of matches using it. Once in a while an opponent kicks out from a finisher, it is called a false finish.

Historically, finishers are the most protected moves or holds in wrestling. Ed "Strangler" Lewis earned his nickname for finishing his matches by strangling his opponents with the sleeper hold. Therefore, finishers are essential to the gimmick of a wrestler. This seems to be lost art in the modern era of the sport. Cody Rhodes’ finisher lost his charm for over-usage. He used Cross Rhodes multiple times in a match and let almost everybody kick-out of it. As a result, he is using a Double Underhook Piledriver as his finisher recently.

But this is not the case for all the talents in AEW. A handful of them still protect their finishers like the old-timers. This list will rank the five most protected finishers in AEW.

5. CM Punk’s GTS managed to finish matches decisively till now

CM Punk’s return is a game-changer for AEW. Wrestling fans are once again excited after his return from a seven-year hiatus. Day in and day out, he is proving that he is still the “Best in the world” in the ring, in the mic, and in the commentary.

Since his return, he has won most of his matches using Go To Sleep. No one has been able to kick-out of it. It is a perfect finisher for CM Punk. There are two reasons to rank it 5.

First, Punk hasn’t been AEW for a long time. Therefore, it is unfair to count GTS as the most protected finisher. Secondly, he failed to pin Darby Allin and Eddie Kingston after using GTS. This is a red flag for claiming the spot for “most protected”

