5 reasons Samoa Joe should replace AEW's Wardlow when he leaves The Pinnacle

AEW has been rumored to be Samoa Joe's next destination ever since he was let go by WWE for a second time in late 2021.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful tweeted the following statement to Twitter on the day of his release:

"Samoa Joe has been released by WWE, Fightful has confirmed with the company. More details to come on FightfulSelect.com this evening," Sean Ross Sapp tweeted.

Ever since Joe relinquished the NXT Championship just days before the relaunch of NXT 2.0, the writing has been on the wall. Despite his run on the former black and gold brand being decent, his main roster career was overwhelming, to say the least.

Injuries and stop-start pushes stalled his career, and Joe was never able to live up to his potential in WWE because of that.

Now that he has been a free agent for some time, owner Tony Khan could be angling for a move on the wrestling veteran. He certainly would be an asset to the company, but the question remains on how he should debut for the promotion.

Currently, one of the most popular heavyweights in All Elite Wrestling is Wardlow, the muscle on The Pinnacle. Booked as a personal bodyguard to MJF, he has long been in a secondary role as MJF's assistant rather than as a singles competitor.

However, fans have begun seeing a new side of Mr. Mayhem in recent months. Now he's known for his dominant singles run, punctuated by the signature "Powerbomb Symphony."

It's only a matter of time before Wardlow steps out of MJF's shadows and battles with his current employer. But this would leave a spot open in the faction.

Here are five reasons why Samoa Joe should replace Wardlow when he leaves The Pinnacle.

#5 On why Samoa Joe should replace AEW's Wardlow when he leaves The Pinnacle: The new enforcer

Chris Jericho on bringing Samoa Joe to AEW:



"You can’t keep bringing in talent after talent when we are still building the homegrown guys and girls but I’m a huge fan of Samoa Joe. You can always use a guy like him on your roster.”



"You can't keep bringing in talent after talent when we are still building the homegrown guys and girls but I'm a huge fan of Samoa Joe. You can always use a guy like him on your roster."

Via Sportskeeda

Wardlow's role has always been as the muscle of The Pinnacle, and he's played that to perfection in his run with the company thus far. Similarly, Samoa Joe can excel in the enforcer role he previously played in WWE.

He was once the enforcer for Triple H when he debuted on the main roster, taking out Seth Rollins. He also acted as the personal bodyguard for former NXT General Manager William Regal, dishing out his own brand of justice to the likes of Adam Cole and Karrion Kross.

Samoa Joe could debut as a heel and immediately align himself with MJF and his gang to do their dirty work.

