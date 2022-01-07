WWE releases Samoa Joe again - Reports

Samoa Joe has once again been released by WWE.

The news broke this evening from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, who tweeted the following statement to social media this evening:

"Samoa Joe has been released by WWE, Fightful has confirmed with the company. More details to come on FightfulSelect.com this evening," Sean Ross Sapp tweeted.

There is little information known at the moment beyond the fact that Samoa Joe is once again no longer with WWE. Joe relinquished the NXT Championship just days before the relaunch of NXT 2.0, stating that WWE doctors wouldn't clear him to compete.

What's next for Samoa Joe?

Samoa Joe was one of the biggest names that fans thought would be heading to AEW following his first release from WWE. However, he was brought back to the company by Triple H before his 90-day non-compete expired.

With Joe released for a second time, Tony Khan will surely be interested in speaking to Samoa Joe once he's cleared to do so. While the company is currently stacked with talent, you can always make room for someone like The Samoan Submission Machine.

