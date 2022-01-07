5 reasons why AEW should sign William Regal following his WWE departure - Retirement match with former NXT Champion, possible authority role

The William Regal era of NXT has officially come to an end after the NXT GM was announced in WWE's latest batch of releases. The move was described as a continued focus on the reboot of the brand. Regal was released alongside another pivotal member of the backroom staff, Road Dogg.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ #WWE released a fresh batch of talents today including William Regal, Road Dogg and Timothy Thatcher among a couple other names. #WWE released a fresh batch of talents today including William Regal, Road Dogg and Timothy Thatcher among a couple other names. https://t.co/wLJDD2SiE2

The past 6 months have seen WWE reform NXT with an entirely new recruitment drive and set of core values. William Regal had not been seen in his on-screen role since the NXT 2.0 revamp. However, he was working behind-the-scenes as a coach and talent scout.

As an almost forty-year veteran of the industry, the former King of the Ring will take a wealth of experience wherever he goes. AEW has made a habit of building a team of veterans to enhance their roster. The company brought in the likes of Paul Wight, Mark Henry and Sting when they departed WWE.

Let's take a look at why Regal would be on AEW's radar as well as the benefits he would bring to the promotion.

#5 William Regal would bring his eye for talent to AEW

Johnny Gargano @JohnnyGargano If it wasn't for William Regal a lot of your favorite guys wouldn't be on television. He got so many of us "indie guys" an opportunity. He will never take credit for that, but he deserves his flowers for helping and molding this generation of wrestlers. #ThankYouRegal If it wasn't for William Regal a lot of your favorite guys wouldn't be on television. He got so many of us "indie guys" an opportunity. He will never take credit for that, but he deserves his flowers for helping and molding this generation of wrestlers. #ThankYouRegal https://t.co/ib8GFIHHzE

William Regal served WWE as an in-ring talent during his early career. Later on, Regal became a pivotal member of the backroom staff of NXT. After it was announced that Regal had departed, stories filled social media regarding the impact he had on a number of WWE careers.

The likes of Kevin Owens and Becky Lynch took to social media to communicate their gratitude for Regal and his efforts in NXT. He played an integral role in building the foundations that were laid for their championship littered careers.

Regal famously put his job on the line for Sasha Banks in a move that will forever have The Blueprint in his debt. Furthermore, William Regal has been highly credited for scouting the British wrestling scene in order to build the NXT UK brand.

If AEW were to bring Regal into the fold, they would inherit an eye for talent that has helped shape WrestleMania's main events. His free agency also comes at a stage where AEW are required to be more selective with their recruitment, due to their inflated roster.

