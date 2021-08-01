5 reasons why Bray Wyatt should join AEW

Bray Wyatt has been released by WWE. You read that right. In what was a highly bewildering development, The Fiend has been cut by WWE.

Nobody knows where he will end up next, but considering the magnitude of the news and the star power attached to the 2-time WWE Universal Champion, he won't be short of suitors.

What a talent. Surely Bray Wyatt will find work with another major promotion. https://t.co/Grwp6LWCxA — FITE (@FiteTV) July 31, 2021

Bray Wyatt is one of the most unique performers in the world. He's a big man but capable of wrestling technical matches against various types of opponents. His quickness and agility belies his size and he is a phenom on the mic.

What makes him unique, however, is his brain. Wyatt has the tendency and ability to carve out intriguing and complex storylines and characters that make his segments and promos a must-see.

It is impossible not to tout a huge move to AEW for the former WWE Champion. Bray Wyatt is a big name in the wrestling industry as well as a legitimate main event attraction. His presence and creativity will definitely be a huge boost Tony Khan's promotion and add a new multi-dimensional character to AEW's roster.

tony khan and AEW when they saw bray wyatt got released pic.twitter.com/r0gvedEwkz — 5trey💫 (@infamousmaan) July 31, 2021

There are enough reasons to get excited at the prospect of Bray Wyatt joining AEW and without any delay, let us see why.

#5. AEW's lighter schedule will suit Bray Wyatt

AEW currently has one weekly televised show and two shows streaming on YouTube. AEW Rampage will be the second show on TNT starting August and AEW has no live events yet.

Bray Wyatt has had a long layoff from wrestling due to personal issues, and a lighter schedule will be just the right thing to get him back in rhythm. Moreover, AEW has a reputation for having a lighthearted and fun backstage atmosphere, providing a great environment for Bray Wyatt to thrive in, and pursue his wrestling career the way he wants to. Wyatt also has friends in AEW he's worked with before, which will no doubt aid in help settling him in.

AEW has two hours of TV time every week and a host of big names. Not every big name appears every week, meaning Bray Wyatt won't need to be present in every show and he is too big a name to appear on Dark or Dark: Elevation.

