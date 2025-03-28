3 Reasons why the build to AEW Dynasty has been BETTER than WWE WrestleMania 41

AEW and WWE are both preparing to wow their fanbases as they gear up for Dynasty and WrestleMania 41, respectively. The Show of Shows has a legacy of building hype for huge clashes and once-in-a-lifetime moments for its audiences to enjoy.

However, it looks as if Tony Khan has not backed down to let WWE's Show of Shows take away all of the excitement from his product. In fact, as of late, it seems that Khan's promotion has also been putting together huge matches and producing impressive segments to build towards Dynasty 2025.

In some ways, the build toward Dynasty 2025 has proven to be stronger than what WWE has showcased so far for WrestleMania 41.

#3. Jon Moxley and Swerve Strickland's AEW World Title feud has been more engaging than WWE

Many fans weren't happy to see Jon Moxley walk out of Revolution 2025 as the AEW World Champion. However, at the end of the show, they were treated to the sight of Swerve Strickland diving on Mox from up above.

Ever since then, the feud between these two stars has rarely had a dull moment. The Realest has once again brought the same intensity that he usually brings to all of his feuds. He has gotten the fans behind him as they believe in his chase for the AEW World title after his passionate promo segments.

Now, if you look at WWE's World Title picture right now, they seem to be playing it safe when it comes to John Cena and Cody Rhodes' story. Also, fans have seemingly become more divided each week on whether Jey Uso should be the one to dethrone Gunther as the next WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

#2. Toni Storm hasn't backed down from Megan Bayne

Toni Storm has proven to everyone that she's the woman to beat as the top champion in Tony Khan's promotion. She now faces a huge threat as she will go up against Megan Bayne at Dynasty to defend her World title.

Even though Bayne has laid Storm out a few times, it never seemed like something was taken away from her in each confrontation. She has proven to be as entertaining as ever and has vowed to teach her opponent a lesson at Dynasty.

Now, if we look at Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton's feud for the WWE Women's Championship, it has been completely one-sided so far. The Queen has owned her opponent every step of the way. Whether it be physical interactions or promo segments, Stratton has struggled to hold her own against Charlotte.

#1. A slow-burn heel turn for FTR

FTR's run had been getting stale in AEW after being babyfaces for so long in the promotion. However, we have now been teased with a new direction for Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood.

Harwood recently walked out on Cope after he failed to defeat Jon Moxley in his Street Fight match on an episode of Dynamite. The trio is, however, still locked in their war against The Death Riders and is set to go against them at Dynasty.

This slight change in attitude, however, may point to bigger frustrations from losses, and if the trio of Rated-FTR is unsuccessful, it might lead to a huge heel turn.

