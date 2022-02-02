5 reasons why CM Punk should beat MJF on AEW Dynamite and continue his undefeated run

CM Punk's inclusion and active participation in the AEW has been a legitimate game-changer for the promotion's ratings. Ever since his electrifying debut, the Second City Saint has been on quite a roll, going up against the best homegrown stars on the All Elite roster.

Punk has defeated formidable wrestlers like Darby Allin and Eddie Kingston, and has even managed to pull off a win over Wardlow. Now, MJF is the latest in a line of All Elite superstars to go up against the veteran.

The feud between CM Punk and MJF has been brewing for a while now. With MJF delaying the inevitable fight every chance he gets, Punk has had to go through a number of The Pinnacle members. Things finally heated up to boiling point on Beach Break, when MJF ambushed the veteran with his group and declared a showdown in Punk's hometown of Chicago.

The fight between the two megastars is sure to draw major attention in the wrestling community. While fans heatedly debate who should win the showdown, there are quite a few points in favor of Punk emerging as the victor.

In this article, we look at five reasons why CM Punk should win against MJF and remain unbeaten in AEW.

#5 CM Punk has demonstrated an unwavering drive to win even when the odds are against him

On his journey to take down the Pinnacle leader, CM Punk has had to go through a number of wrestlers from the group. However, one particular bout stands out, simply for the sheer courage that Punk displayed.

The match between Wardlow and the Second City Saint looked quite one-sided right from the get-go. Mr. Mayhem's hulking figure was intimidating enough to scare most wrestlers, if not all.

Punk was subjected to a solid amount of punishment during the course of the match. However, his indomitable spirit led him to pull off a cheeky win over the Pinnacle member.

This is an example of the odds the former WWE veteran is willing to defy in his bid to win. A wrestler like Punk should not be going down easy. In this particular case against MJF, Punk should not be going down at all even if his opponent pulls off his dirty moves.

Edited by Prem Deshpande