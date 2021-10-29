5 reasons CM Punk joining AEW was a mistake

After a seven-year hiatus, CM Punk returned to the ring with AEW and all was right in the world. It was one of the greatest moments in recent professional wrestling history and even piqued mainstream interest.

While the Chicago native's return has created buzz for AEW and provided their ratings with a significant boost, there's a case to be made that he shouldn't have joined the promotion and should have returned to WWE instead.

Here are five reasons why CM Punk joining AEW was a mistake:

#5 CM Punk has been used questionably in AEW

CM Punk had his first match in AEW against rising star Darby Allin at the All Out pay-per-view. Punk characteristically started the match in methodical fashion before picking up the pace and building to a crescendo that had the audience fully invested. It was evident that he hadn't missed a beat despite not wrestling for seven years.

Since then, however, the Straight Edge Superstar has worked with Powerhouse Hobbs, Daniel Garcia, Matt Sydal and Bobby Fish -- hardly the biggest names on the roster. While his matches and promos have been good, he hasn't had a significant feud or wrestled anyone of note.

AEW's attempt at telling the story of a veteran trying to find his feet after a lengthy absence is commendable, however, Punk's matches are starting to lose their luster since he isn't facing opponents of substance. He needs a program, preferably with a heel higher up the card, that he can sink his teeth into.

It's far too early to label Punk's AEW run a failure, but he could become an afterthought unless he does something exciting sooner rather than later.

