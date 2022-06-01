5 reasons why CM Punk will be a better champion than Roman Reigns 

For over 600 days, Roman Reigns has been the benchmark in WWE. The Tribal Chief reigns as both the WWE and Universal Champion, alongside his Bloodline stablemates and cousins, the Usos.

During his time as champion, there have been four holders of the world championship in AEW. Roman Reigns' SHIELD partner Jon Moxley, belt collector Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page have all fallen during the reign of the Head of the Table.

However, as Double or Nothing crowned a brand-new AEW World Champion, wrestling looks set to enter its third Summer of Punk. CM Punk has previously shown that he can represent the world title with distinction against the best opponents. Given his standing among wrestling fans, he is sure to embark on a memorable run with the title around his waist.

So with that in mind, let's take a look at five possible reasons CM Punk will be a better champion than Roman Reigns.

#5 CM Punk will have better challengers than Roman Reigns

Jon Moxley is 15-1 since returning in January

One thing AEW appears to do better than WWE is the presentation of their stars outside of the main event. With the rankings system in place, the only way for someone to get into the AEW championship picture is to have wins under their belt.

WWE, on the other hand, have a more vague path to decide their title challengers. John Cena and Brock Lesnar have both returned to get immediate opportunities to challenge Roman Reigns for the title. While these are big names, the lack of credible challengers besides part-timers such as Cena and Lesnar makes for the risk of stagnation in the main event picture.

AEW currently has the likes of Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Malakai Black, and Chris Jericho to call on as CM Punk's first challenger. Apart from these, there are also others who can emerge in the months to come.

#4 CM Punk can represent the title in different promotions

Wrestling Banana 🍌 @WrestleBanana I don’t care if it’s champion vs champion, give me CM Punk vs Kazuchika Okada. I don’t care if it’s champion vs champion, give me CM Punk vs Kazuchika Okada. https://t.co/2D0dFegQs3

This month's AEW event, Forbidden Door, illustrates a key difference in being a champion in WWE versus being a champion elsewhere.

Fans can recall CM Punk saying he was going to take the WWE title at Money in the Bank 2011, and that he would perhaps defend it in NJPW or ROH. However, that tease never really fructified.

Now, he has the chance to defend the AEW title against NJPW and ROH talents, thanks to Tony Khan's working relationship with the former and acquisition of the latter.

#3 CM Punk has enjoyed good world title reigns before this

Fans will remember CM Punk's 400+ days as WWE champion

Part of what has played into Roman Reigns' success as the Tribal Chief is his failures previously with the world title.

Reigns held the WWE title three times and the Universal title once prior to his return at SummerSlam 2020. This is his first good title reign, so maybe that's what's captivated fans so well?

Punk, on the other hand, has reigned seven times between WWE and ROH. During that time, he produced iconic storylines with the likes of John Cena, significantly elevating the title when he has it around his waist.

Unlike Reigns two years ago, Punk is heading into a title reign knowing what it takes to be champion, and that has to lean into the idea that he will enjoy a better reign.

#2 AEW will book CM Punk better than WWE have booked Reigns

Roman Reigns' title run was almost ended by a botched handcuff spot

Despite being the unstoppable Tribal Chief during his reign, transcending his career to the level of a first-ballot WWE Hall of Famer, Roman Reigns is not immune to WWE's signature overbooking.

Reigns squared off against Kevin Owens with the title on the line at Royal Rumble 2021, in a Last Man Standing match. KO looked like he was going to leave with the title as he had handcuffed the champion, preventing him from answering the 10-count.

The match legitimately paused so that Reigns could answer the count, poking a major hole in his reign and quite early on at that.

This and Finn Balor's top-rope collapse at Extreme Rules 2021 have put major questions over the legitimacy behind Roman Reigns' championship reign.

To their credit, AEW usually likes to steer clear of overbooked angles when it comes to the belt. So Punk should be able to have a reign without any hiccups.

#1 CM Punk has a plethora of ready-made storylines with the belt

It can be argued that WWE lacks the layered storytelling and long-term booking to harbour a compelling world title run.

Reigns' run has been a hit, but it's his rivalries with Jey Uso and Brock Lesnar, his most personal, that have told the best tales throughout his run.

No others have truly been able to convey the blood feud feeling wrestling fans have come to expect from main event programs.

CM Punk has legitimate history with some of the hardest hitters on the roster, ready-made storylines with the likes of Samoa Joe, Bryan Danielson and Eddie Kingston. And, if he wants to continue in the vein of his WWE and ROH title runs, CM Punk has a heel turn storyline to follow as well.

