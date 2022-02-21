5 reasons why Cody Rhodes may eventually return to AEW

News of Cody Rhodes' exit from AEW sent shockwaves across the wrestling world. It was difficult to believe at first, but the three-time TNT Champion who helped build the company is officially gone.

While many could not help but notice that Rhodes was having a tough time connecting with fans recently, a departure from Tony Khan's promotion was something very few expected. The fact that Rhodes held such a high position in AEW and still decided to leave is especially telling.

Cody has been at Tony Khan's side as the Executive Vice President right from the start and was a major factor in All Elite Wrestling's explosive success in the wrestling community. The AEW President has even shared his appreciation for the role Cody played since the promotion's inception.

While many have penned WWE as the American Nightmare's next stop, neither Vince McMahon nor Cody have yet confirmed the development. It's a definite possibility that the former TNT champion may make his way back to All Elite Wrestling.

Here are five reasons why an eventual return to AEW might be in the cards for The American Nightmare.

#5. Cody Rhodes had a lot of creative freedom in AEW

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling AEW announces Cody and Brandi Rhodes are leaving the company. AEW announces Cody and Brandi Rhodes are leaving the company. https://t.co/zO9WIARAwU

The reasons behind Cody's departure from WWE in 2016 are no secret. His frustrations with the lack of direction from the creative department, particularly with his Stardust gimmick, are well documented.

It all became too much for Rhodes, eventually pushing him to leave the WWE bubble. He reimagined himself on the indie circuit, stepping into the shoes of his lineage and pedigree to become the Prince of Pro Wrestling. This path led him to AEW, where he found significantly more success.

Cody Rhodes was able to slip into a more mature role in AEW with his American Nightmare gimmick. Quite a few of his feuds in Tony Khan's promotion garnered a lot of attention and could be considered highlights of his career.

There is nothing to suggest that Cody will get the same amount of freedom in WWE. The issues that led to him leaving WWE are likely still there. Furthermore, Vince McMahon is considered to have quite a hands-on approach in managing his company, which means less creative independence for Rhodes.

A short stint in WWE might just be enough to remind Cody Rhodes of the much better opportunities he had in AEW. If that turns out to be true, fans might see the American Nightmare back in the All Elite scene much sooner than they anticipated.

Edited by Jacob Terrell