5 Reasons why Kenny Omega defeated Jon Moxley to become the brand new AEW World Champion 

Yes, everyone is talking about how great Sting's arrival at AEW was, but let's not take away from how this week's episode of Dynamite concluded, which was historic in its own right.

Kenny Omega and Don Callis have been public about how close they are, and AEW commentator Jim Ross even mentioned that Callis is like an uncle to Omega during the broadcast.

But, as Kenny Omega and Don Callis performed a 'screwjob', so to speak, leading to Kenny Omega being crowned the brand new AEW World Champion, it became clear that something else was afoot here.

Why did Jon Moxley, the face of AEW, make way for Kenny Omega?

#5 A potential partnership between AEW and IMPACT Wrestling is underway, ushering in a new era in wrestling

As historic as Kenny Omega winning the AEW World Championship was, it is important to note that he made a quick escape with Don Callis, who is a senior official in IMPACT Wrestling and also the color commentator on the show.

It was announced by Callis as the two men made their escape, that Kenny Omega, the AEW Champion, would break his silence not on Dynamite next week but on IMPACT Wrestling, in what has to be considered an even bigger twist than Sting appearing during the broadcast.

From a storyline perspective, it makes all the sense in the world, considering how close Callis and Omega are, but such a decision has massive implications on the pro wrestling business.

WWE has always been apprehensive about working with other promotions; it does seem like AEW has no such apprehensions, which makes us wonder about all the potential dream matches we could see.

Kenny Omega becoming the AEW World Champion may have ushered in a seismic shift in the business.