Professional wrestling social media sleuths are still trying to figure out the identity of the latest mystery AEW signing. Former WWE Superstar Paul "The Big Show" Wight revealed during his AEW Dynamite debut this week that AEW had signed a "Hall of Fame worthy" star to a contract, with the mystery AEW star being revealed Sunday at AEW's Revolution pay-per-view event.

One name that has been discussed as the possible AEW signing is WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. The Olympic Gold Medalist was released by WWE in April 2020 as part of the budget cuts associated with COVID-19.

Angle retired from in-ring competition in April 2019 at WrestleMania 35, losing to Baron Corbin in his final match before transitioning into a part-time producer role behind the scenes prior to his WWE departure.

Speculation as to Angle's AEW status increased this weekend when the WWE Hall of Famer posted a video on his social media accounts teasing an in-ring return just 24 hours prior to the Revolution pay-per-view. While the video doesn't confirm anything and could just be Kurt Angle toying with fans on social media, it has heightened the discussion of the pros and cons of Angle joining All Elite Wrestling.

Let's take a closer look at 5 reasons why Kurt Angle should sign with AEW.

#5 Dream matches

Kurt Angle vs Kenny Omega would no doubt be a dream match for professional wrestling fans

Whenever a professional wrestling legend returns from retirement, dream matches are always discussed.

Should Kurt Angle return to in-ring competition in AEW, there would be a plethora of wrestlers that the Olympic Gold Medalist has never competed against. Therefore, there would truly be some incredible dream match scenarios that fans thought were once impossible.

At one point in his career, some considered Kurt Angle to arguably be the best wrestler in the world. Today, some consider the accolade to fall on current AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. Despite his advancing years and physical restrictions, a Kurt Angle vs Kenny Omega showdown inside of an AEW ring would no doubt be an all-time classic. It's a clash of generations that professional wrestling fans around the world would love to see.

Kurt Angle vs Miro in AEW?

👀👀 — Giovanna Angle (@GiovannaAngle) September 10, 2020

Kurt Angle and Miro have long spoken about their desire to have a program or match against one another. The story would seemingly write itself. In Miro's early WWE days, then known as Rusev, Miro was a classic anti-American foreign heel. The perfect foil to this dominating force would be the all-American hero, Olympic Gold Medallist Kurt Angle. Despite Miro and Kurt Angle eventually being under contract with WWE at the same time, the match never happened. Should Angle sign with AEW, perhaps the long awaited Kurt Angle vs Miro match could finally happen after all.

The list of dream matches goes on and on. Kurt Angle against the likes of PAC, Rey Fenix, Pentagon Jr., Jungle Boy and Hangman Page are all matches that would be phenomenal to watch should the Olympic hero become All Elite.

