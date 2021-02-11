'I was hoping that the same would be for me' - Kurt Angle speaks honestly about Goldberg's successful WWE return

The third episode of 'The Kurt Angle Show' on AdFreeShows focused on the Olympic gold medalist's retirement match at WrestleMania 35.

Kurt Angle ended his in-ring career by losing to Baron Corbin in the 35th edition of the 'Show of Shows.' While Angle wrestled a few matches heading into his swansong, the WWE Hall of Famer admittedly didn't perform at a high level since returning.

"I didn't do a lot in that match, and I, you know, my body was shutting down, I had gained weight, I just looked different. I performed differently. A small part of me was still excited to be at WrestleMania, but I couldn't wait for it to be over because I knew it wasn't a Kurt Angle performance that the fans expect to see."

Kurt Angle made his WWE comeback with the desire and drive to win world titles and compete in top matches. Angle cited Goldberg as an example and explained that the former WCW star came back and has since won multiple world titles and headlined top PPVs.

My body was shutting down - Kurt Angle on why he couldn't perform at a high level after WWE return

Kurt Angle hoped his comeback story would pan out similar to Goldberg's return, but it's heartbreaking for Angle that it sadly didn't happen.

"It's disappointing because I wanted to perform at that level. I came back to WWE with the mindset that I was going to kicka** and take names and win world titles, you know, a good example is Goldberg. He comes back and, you know, wins world titles and is in the main event at WrestleMania. I was hoping that the same would be for me. But, it just didn't happen."

Kurt Angle's physical condition prevented him from competing at a high level consistently, affecting his final in-ring run.

"So, unfortunately, because my body was shutting down because of the inactivity of not wrestling, it was just really difficult for me to perform at that level anymore."

Kurt Angle revealed several details about his retirement match and what happened leading up to the WrestleMania 35 match. He also shared his thoughts on many current superstars and revealed a Cedric Alexander incident that could have ended the former Cruiserweight Champion's WWE career.

