5 reasons why Mike Bennett & Maria Kanellis-Bennett should sign with AEW

Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis-Bennett should be on AEW's radar right now, and vice-versa. Together, the real-life couple can create magic and add value to the company, both on TV and behind the scenes.

The duo has performed together all over the world; they have starred in the independent scene, IMPACT Wrestling, New Japan Pro-Wrestling and WWE. They clearly have plenty of experience, and AEW could certainly make good use of that.

That being said, let's take a look at five reasons why Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis-Bennett should sign with AEW.

#5 AEW has a light schedule that would suit their family life

Mike and Maria got married in October 2014 after they met a few years before that. Maria gave birth to their first child, Fredrica "Freddie" Moon Bennett, in April 2018, and their second child, Carver Mars Bennett, was born in February 2020.

Since their departure from WWE in April 2020, they have been able to plot their own schedules. At the same time, this freedom has allowed them to plan around their children in order to to make sure they spend time together as a family.

With this in mind, AEW can offer them a light schedule, so the duo would only have to spend a couple of days on the road every week. The company could also potentially allow them to pursue independent bookings, if they wished. Overall, working with AEW would give the couple the ability to strike a good work/life balance.

Maria has previously hinted that a move to AEW may be possible thanks to her relationship with AEW commentator Jim Ross:

"The last time WWE fired me, I traveled and went to every single wrestling company out there," said Maria. "Now there’s another new wrestling company out there that I haven’t quite been to. But I know that JR’s pulling for me so, you know, there’s a thousand possibilities out there." (h/t Inside The Ropes)

Of course, the couple is well-connected, so this move would surely be easy to negotiate. Right now, at this stage in their lives, it might be the right move for them to reap the rewards of AEW's advantageous schedule. Time will tell whether the couple winds up signing with Tony Khan's promotion.

